A newlywed couple is counting losses after losing N12.3 million on their big day.

The couple danced despite the disappointment. Photo: Gray Narvaez-Dragion/ TikTok.

Gray Narvaez-Dragion, an 18-year-old who is transgender and uses they/them pronouns, uploaded a video to TikTok showing multiple tables with no guests sitting at them.

Big disappointment

An overlaid caption on the clip, which had more than 5.2 million views at the time of writing this report explains: '88 people said yes... not even 40 showed up.'

The video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of commenters expressing their disbelief at Gray's empty wedding scene.

Many viewers slammed the guests for being rude, with one person writing: 'If you can't make it to a wedding TELL THE HOSTS - it's ok! They will save money with their caterer if you give notice! Don't lie!'

Other commenters sympathised with Gray, from the US, and shared similar horror stories from their big days.

Another person said the same thing happened to him and after estimating 100 people would show up for his wedding day, only about 30 were in attendance.

Watch video below:

While a third social media user revealed: 'Happened to my sister. We set the room for 80 and not even 30 came. We made the best of it but Oh my God. I would never do that to someone.'

Gray explained in the comment section that because so few people showed up for their nuptials, they were forced to cancel their 'sparkler send off, private dance, [the] dinner [and] cut the entire reception short.'

The DJ also 'felt so bad [that] he made us use the photobooth I hadn't touched and took pics together.'

