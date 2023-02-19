A mum who has only one hand braided her daughter's hair and the fine moment was captured in a video

The video was posted on TikTok and it shows how the woman attended to her daughter with love

The woman was able to part the hair into sections and to properly braid it in the video that has now amased 27.3k likes

A lovely family video shows when a mother who has only one hand braided her daughter's hair.

In the viral TikTok video posted by @velyndaresetanatu, it could be seen that the mother has only one hand complete.

The lady braids her daughter's hair despite having only one hand. Photo credit: TikTok/@velyndaresetanatu.

Source: TikTok

While her left hand is intact, the left appears to have been amputated from the wrist downwards.

Woman with only one hand braids daughter's hair

The impairment however did not stop her from attending to her daughter and braiding her hair with so much love and affection.

She used her excellent hands first to part the hair into tufts before she started braiding. Her ability to braid very perfectly has made the video to go viral.

She braided each tuft using the amputated hand to support the good one. More inspiring is the fact that she made the hair despite the condition of her hand.

At the moment, the video has gone viral on TikTok and received 574k vews and over 27.3k likes.

Watch the video below:

Woman who has no hands feeds her baby with mouth

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman with no hands used her mouth to feed her baby.

In the video, the woman had the plate of rice beside her while she used her mouth to grab and hold the spoon firmly.

With the spoon, she would scoup some rice and direct it to the baby's mouth in a fantastic way.

The baby would accept the food and the mother would repeat the same process all over again.

Many people on TikTok and other social media platform's were touched by the woman's dedication to her baby.

Many people who saw the video referred to her as the best mother ever.

Source: Legit.ng