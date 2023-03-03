Yoruba Nollywood actor and film producer Yomi Fabiyi is back to the Baba Ijesha issue as he calls out his colleague Iyabo Ojo

Yomi Fabiyi, in a recent series of outbursts, described Iyabo Ojo as ignorant, arrogant and a selective child activist who had organised a crime to bait Baba Ijesha and ruined his career

The human rights activist also alleged that Iyabo wasn't truthful in the stories she sold to the public about Baba Ijesha

Nollywood movie actor and producer Yomi Fabiyi have again taken to social media to call out his arch-rival, Iyabo Ojo, over the Baba Ijesha child molestation case.

This time he alleged that Iyabo Ojo was being selective with truth in how Baba Ijesha was framed and sent to jail for a crime that was organised to bait him into.

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has again called Iyabo Ojo out on social media after revealing new evidence about Baba Ijesha's case. Photo credit: @realyomifabiyi/@iyabojofespris

Yomi Fabiyi noted that as much as Iyabo Ojo claimed they were fighting for a 14-year-old girl but kept quiet about one Damola Adekola, an ally of Princess who slept with the teenager.

He said this happened after Baba Ijesha was arrested but was removed from the case, so the truth about who truly slept with the girl was kept a secret.

Read Yomi Fabiyi's lengthy outburst against Iyabo Ojo below:

See how netizens reacted to Yomi Fabiyi's post about Iyabo Ojo

@iam_sandrabaker:

"All because she chooses to use her voice positively? Keep regretting, sir."

@oge4_me:

"Can u people just leave iyabo alone for now? We love the fact that u stood behind baba ijesha but come on ,this case should no longer be a social media case...let iyabo live...."

@empresstok:

"Iyabo na jagaban of nollywood .... She is busy attending to hard present cases not past ones."

@debbyzeal02:

"You sef rest… d fame you dey find never do… una no dey tire."

@_____lade:

"Why una just like unnecessary drama for una industry? Kilode, Iyabo lotun, Iyabo losi, make all of una rest jaare, the country dey too hard than all una rubbish up and down."

@mental_health_with_semi:

"It seems the world has forgotten about you and now wants to ride on the existing callouts to trend too."

@gloriaaworinde:

"What’s happening to you people?? Dem swear for you?? Not in this time people are trying to get their heads together, Una no just wan get sense."

@tohfroshm2:

"Rest ijn ‍♀️you talk too much, your own sef pass woman own Kilode eletekete okunrin."

@iamduchess05:

"Yomi please, we have a stolen mandate to recover. Go meet your baba ijesha for prison if you miss him that much."

"Iyabo Ojo & Princess Ensured Baba Ijesha Was Jailed To Score Personal Points": Writer Reacts to Actor's Fate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a writer with Twitter username Sir Davido Onyemaizu had given his two cents about Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha's 16 years jail term for molesting a minor.

Davido believed that Baba Ijesha's entertainment colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and comedian Princess set a trap for him, and he fell for it.

He said the trap might be due to misgivings with his female colleagues and hoped he had learnt his lessons.

Source: Legit.ng