Nigerian singer Joeboy shared a photo of a pretty lady and a baby on his Instagram page, and fans have asked questions

The photo looked cosy, like a family photo, as the singer and the lady beside him squatted to get the baby's attention

While some Joeboy fans congratulated him, others refused to believe that he might be a father now

Nigerian singer Joeboy shared a cosy family photo with a pretty lady and a baby in a chair, and his fans have gone wild with speculations.

The baby was the centre of attention as Joeboy and the unidentified lady gushed over it.

Joeboy sparked reactions with new photo Photo credit: @joeboyofficial

Source: Instagram

To fuel rumours on his page, the singer refused to caption the post or hint at who the other two in the picture were.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

As expected, fans of the singer took to the comment section to express different opinions and ask important questions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

iamolakira:

"Am happy for you man."

kitanajai:

"you dey feel sleek shey? you posted this kind of picture without a caption so we can speculate??"

rilli_alariwo:

"Pon deck!!! You don born?"

larisanena20:

"Is this another heart break or not ?? Don’t confuse our minds at least put a meaningful comment."

mercyfabian_:

"Please oh. Is our joeboy now a daddy?"

chubby_mirabel:

"Is like you dey craze, you no go tell us who get pikin? Abi na props."

michaelbrun:

"Congratulations my bro ❤️"

only.one.neesah:

"Joeboy? Is that your baby? So you've been cheating on me."

ifedipupo:

"Haew. Joeboy wey we dey manage, e reach your turn, you born pikin for am. No be so."

natasha_vibez19:

"Na only that photographer wey he tag go tell us the truth I Dey come."

__adesolaa:

"Wetin dey sup? You don born?"

