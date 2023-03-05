A video of a Nigerian man walking through the streets of Lagos clad in a singlet and with a wrapper while carrying a Juju has gone viral

The man in the viral video could be heard calling out the Nigerian singer Davido to make his due comeback online

Davido had taken time away from social media after the passing of his first son, Ifeanyi; however, he promised to return to public viewing by March

A video clip of a Nigerian man walking through the streets of Lagos dressed like a peaceful ritualist while carrying a supposed 'juju' has gone viral.

The man in the trending clip was heard making a plea for the return of famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido.

Nigerian man trends online after a video of him carrying juju to force Davido to come out of his hiatus goes viral. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork/@davido

In the video, the man noted that Davido was the one who promised to return to the public scene by March 2023. He also stated that the Fem crooner pledged to do so with a new album.

The man in the clip did well to affirm that carrying his supposed 'Juju' wasn't with the intent to hurt Davido, rather it was a call to action.

Watch the video of a Nigerian man carrying juju to force Davido to return below:

See the reactions that the video stirred online

Source: Legit.ng