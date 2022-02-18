Controversial Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi recently welcomed his newborn son and he shared the good news online

The film star also organized a party on February 17 to celebrate his son’s naming ceremony and a lot of Nollywood celebs were in attendance

Stars such as Jide Kosoko, Tope Alabi, Jide Awobona, Ireti Osayemi and more were spotted at the event

Popular Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi, recently celebrated his son’s birth in a special way at his naming ceremony party.

The controversial film star hosted a number of top Nollywood stars at the party as they all rocked the signature colors for the day, white and gold.

Videos from the event have made the rounds on social media and it appeared to be a fun occasion judging by the high turnout of Nollywood stars at the party.

Top Nollywood stars storm Yomi Fabiyi's son's naming ceremony. Photos: @goldmynetv

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko and his actress daughter, Sola Kosoko were in attendance. Yomi Fabiyi’s baby’s mother was also spotted taking photos with guests and well-wishers at the party.

Gospel music star, Tope Alabi, also thrilled guests with her performance as she and her backup singers and instrumentalists took the stage. See the clip below:

Some of the stars who were also present at Yomi Fabiyi’s naming ceremony include Kemi Afolabi, Ireti Osayemi, Jide Awobona, Iya Ereko, Elesho and many other Nollywood comic actors.

Kemi Korede welcomed by Yomi Fabiyi as she arrives as this party

Jide Awobona, Ireti Osayemi, others turn up for Yomi Fabiyi's son

Nollywood actors pose for photos as party

Elesho, other guests mingle at event

Kemi Afolabi dances hard, colleague sprays her with money

However, top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was visibly absent from the event and it raised some comments on social media.

Where is Iyabo Ojo?

As videos from Yomi Fabiyi’s son’s naming ceremony made the rounds online, a number of online users noted the stars in attendance and started to ask questions about the whereabouts of actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi had fallen out after the latter had publicly defended their colleague, Baba Ijesha, on social media, after he was accused of assaulting a minor.

Read some of the comments from fans below:

Dherbyy:

“Make the baby no just use character resemble the papa.”

Bidexbabezzy:

“The wife is beautiful .”

Uniqueplies_studdard:

“MC Oluomo go come the naming, na all party that one dey attend.”

Yinkafasinu:

“Congratulations ikebe super .”

Tustar2k9:

“Yomi must be a very good guy. His colleagues really showed him love.”

Don_shi1:

“Did Iyabo Ojo come? ♀️ .”

Ayam_praise:

“Iyabo ojo de do make up make una calm .”

Ibeizuchukwu:

“Not until I see iyabo ojo .”

Esdot6:

“Yomi MUST be a good man, na NURTW members go full Iyabo Ojo party…be yourself unapologetic .”

Sugar_cubeten:

“Baba ijesha no come?”

Ademolaadeniyiofficial:

"Where is @iyaboojofespris and @ princess they should come rejoice with the new born, after all, the baby did not offend you naa. Let's see your reactions."

Yomi Fabiyi announces newborn son's names on social media

Yomi Fabiyi got most of his fans blushing after he announced the names of his baby boy with a heartwarming photo.

The proud father shared the lovely photo on his verified Instagram page and called out the sweet names in their sequences.

Yomi who recently welcomed his child also advised his fans and followers to feel free to call him the father of any of the listed names:

"Muhammed Yusuf, Jasmine, Akorede, Imole, Oluwamuyiwa Fabiyi.

Source: Legit.ng