The show of love between popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and youngster Omay Lay may not be anytime soon

This comes as the mother of one recently shared a video of her vibing to Omah Lay's trending song titled Soso

Tiwa Savage’s action has left many of her fans talking as many read meanings to the video as they claimed she is falling for Omah Lay

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has caused a buzz on social media after she took to her TikTok page to share a cute video of her vibing to Omah Lay’s hit song, Soso.

The short clip showed Tiwa Savage helping herself to a soft drink as she seemed to be enjoying the flow of the song by her admirer.

Tiwa Savage shares new video on TikTok. Credit: @tiwasavage @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some fans claimed the mother of one is in love with Omah Lay. See some of their comments below:

@ Handsom:

"Tiwa savage don the have feelings for Omah lay oo."

Florencia:

"abeg help me knack oma lay, the dude has been through alot."

mhiztaadozioguabd:

"omah lay will be so happy after watching this TikTok ."

Kelvin007:

"@tiwasavage give Omah Lay a chance."

Abiolac:

"Mama load ya boy something o."

@ Handsom:

"Please Tiwa savage l liv Omah lay please Omah lay is a small boy and I like the way he is pls I abey u in name of God ."

Chinook's :

"My beautiful Tiwa my love for you is like from Nigeria to United arab Emirates ."

Omah Lay sends loads of flower bouquet to Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng previously reported how a controversial discussion went viral online after a video clip shared by singer Tiwa Savage showed the bouquet of roses she received from Omah Lay for Valentine's went viral.

Tiwa Savage shared videos of the flowers on her Insta-story while tagging the younger male singer with an emoji face expressing shock and excitement.

This isn't the first time Omah Lay has expressed affection and admiration. A while back, Omah Lay changed his profile image on Twitter to a photo of Tiwa Savage. And once publicly declared that he loved her.

Source: Legit.ng