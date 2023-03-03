Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently shared a video of him flaunting his baritone voice as he spoke some incoherent words

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky who seems to have been carried away by Yul Edochie’s voice, went on to gush about him as he called him baby

Bobrisky’s comment stirred different reactions from many of Yul’s fans and followers, as some tipped the crossdresser to be the actor’s third wife

Popular actor and politician Yul Edochie is well known for his unique baritone voice, which he flaunts at any opportunity.

Hours after declaring himself the most handsome man, Yul took to his Instagram page to share a video of him speaking incoherent words in a low baritone voice.

Bobrisky calls Yul Edochie his baby. Credit: @yuledochie @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, the actor wrote:

“Set Life. Everyday is a blessing.”

Bobrisky reacts to Yul Edochie’s video

Crossdresser, Bobrisky loved the video and took to the actor’s comment section to gush about him as he sweetly called Yul "baby".

Screenshot of Bobrisky's comment. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Bobrisky gushes about Yul Edochie

As expected, Bobrisky's comment stirred reactions from netizens; see them below:

chioma_joy0:

"@bobrisky222 @yuledochie your association people dey hail you."

sandyvictorosazee:

"@bobrisky222 guy pack well ohh."

nerot275:

"@bobrisky222 u don start oh hmm."

symply_mary_n:

"@bobrisky222 trouble seeker."

_itsezzzy:

"@bobrisky222 our 3rd wife ❤️."

sugarbb37:

"@sandyvictorosazee leave him alone he maybe his baby we don't know."

cand.yfamous:

"@sugarbb37 lol for sure."

cand.yfamous:

"@_itsezzzy baby both guys maybe doing."

precious._5520:

"@bobrisky222 okpontuso your fellow man is now your baby right? I should have listened to nigerians when tbey called you and yul out kai@yuledochie."

official_nuel_moni:

"@bobrisky222 baby where."

vincentloveth:

"@bobrisky222 are you mad? Who is ur baby senior man. @yuledochie Abeg rebuke this man.."'

Yul Edochie declares himself the most handsome man in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie attempted to humour his fans and followers in the online community with a post shared on Instagram.

The former presidential aspirant shared a picture of himself and proceeded to crown himself as the most handsome man in Nigeria.

Edochie equally used the opportunity to usher his fans into the month of March.

Source: Legit.ng