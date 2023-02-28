Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ senior Moroccan wife, Laila, has taken to social media to celebrate their husband’s electoral victory

Laila shared a sweet video of herself with Ned Nwoko as she penned down a heartfelt congratulatory message to him for winning his senatorial bid

Laila’s celebratory message to Ned raised a series of interesting reactions online, particularly from Regina's fans

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ senior Moroccan wife, Laila, has also taken to social media to celebrate Ned Nwoko winning the senatorial election.

Ned won the senatorial election for Delta North on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, and it was celebrated by his immediate family.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Laila shared a heartwarming video of herself with Ned. She accompanied the clip with an equally sweet message.

Ned Nwoko's senior wife celebrated his winning the election. Photos: @princemunirnednwoko, @mnslailacharani

She thanked all of those who worked tirelessly to get her husband elected into office. Her message also had a personal touch when she wrote: “Congratulations to my Munir” and accompanied it with a love emoji.

Her caption read:

“I want to use this medium to appreciate all who worked tirelessly with my husband, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko. A big hug and appreciation to all those who trust his leadership and positive influence in Anioma Delta and the society at large.

"It’s not a day’s victory; we will continue to celebrate this victory and work towards a better Nigeria. Congratulations to my munir. Congratulations to the people of Anioma Delta!”

Nigerians react to Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife’s sweet message to him after winning election

Some netizens reacted to Laila’s post by joining her to celebrate her husband, while others said he won because of Regina Daniels’ involvement. Read some of their comments below:

iamolabisie:

“Who will now be first Lady going about with senator now?”

lily.jossy:

“He is now your husband I taught You said You were not doing again abeg shift.”

mamayetunde:

“Who is now the first lady because we know who campaign with the man ooo... Wahala leleyi ooo .”

royalsparkle_wears:

“Who no like better thing. Osetigooo.”

Ololade1842:

“Ko to si e sha...Regina deserves all the credit.”

angeladoo_official:

“Congratulations to Regina and her husband. She worked tirelessly for his victory. She deserves an accolade.”

harhjia:

“Kudos to Regina Daniel she is the reason he won.”

theofficialgeefty:

“Regina worked tirelessly with her husband Ned.....congratulations to Ned & Regina.”

Regina Daniels excitedly celebrates Ned Nwoko's win

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, won the senatorial seat in Delta North that he ran for during the 2023 election.

On February 27, 2023, Regina took to social media to announce her husband’s big win with a video of her jubilating as soon as the good news was heard.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star was all smiles as she cheered while people in the community stormed their compound to join them in celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng