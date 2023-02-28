Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again made the news over the recently held presidential election

The music star was spotted to have allegedly liked a tweet that claimed the Labour Party was involved in the rigging of elections

The post caused a massive stir online as some netizens promised to cancel the singer, while others said they saw nothing wrong with him liking the post

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have fallen on the bad side of some fans over the recently held presidential election.

The election, which took place in Nigeria on February 25, 2023, has been trailed by a series of mixed feelings, with accusations of massive rigging taking place.

Davido, who has been offline for a while, allegedly liked a post on Twitter that claimed the Labour Party also rigged the election.

Davido causes stir after reportedly liking anti-Labour Party post. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido had liked a tweet from Deji Adeyanju showing a video of several ballot papers that had been thumb-printed in favour of the Labour Party.

See a screenshot of Davido allegedly liking the post below:

Davido liking anti-Labour Party post stirs mixed reactions

It did not take long for Davido to start trending online as netizens shared screenshots of him liking the anti-Labour Party tweet. His action also stirred mixed reactions. Read some of the comments to the post below:

Jersey_crib89:

“Be like say na only Davido go listen to him album like this …. Nigeria Dey hot.”

emryzlawd:

“If to say LP rigged they for win!”

nothingchanged_________:

“He dey online but he dey against LP and he dey fear to come out with he full chest lol davidog my foot.”

olabisisteven:

“Which of dem no Dey rig??? You no know their adopted father? OBJ Ebora owu!! The lord of the rigs.”

jackiekaii:

“Davido is for Tinubu them no born him well to support obi!!”

je.ssyca2840:

“Only because he liked a video una don day judge am.”

donshownubes_25:

“E lie? Nah everybody rig for their strongholds. The earlier we accept this, the better.”

missgolden99:

“He's obviously supporting PDP.”

flourijay:

“Show me any party that didn’t rig, and I’ll show you a lion that lays egg.”

