A video of MC Oluomo and Fuji star KWAM 1 endorsing skit maker and influencer Nons Miraj is trending online

While the reason for their endorsement of Nons Miraj was not shared in the video, it seems Oluomo and KWAM 1 were showing support for the influencer's new app

However, MC Oluomo's utterance as he said he endorsed Nons Miraj has left Nigerians rolling in laughter

Chinonso Ukah, an actress, comedian, and influencer better known as Nons Miraj, is trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, over her unexpected linkup with NURTW president MC Oluomo and Fuji music veteran King Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1.

In the short video, Nons Miraj was spotted seated on a chair between KWAM 1 and MC Oluomo, who gave her their endorsement as she appreciated them.

While the video did not share the reason for KWAM 1 and Oluomo's support, it appears to be linked to Nons Miraj's newly launched dating App, which is focused on helping singles discover genuine relationships.

Reactions as Nons Miraj meets Oluomo, KWAM 1

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens focused on how MC Oluomo uttered the word 'endorse.' Read the comments below:

AjeboDanny:

"My girl Nons, ‘am a dust’ too."

BabsSnR104:

"I'm endorse too."

femistico1:

"What are they endorsing her for?"

JustifiedTips:

"What did I hear from MC?"

don_dimz"

The only thing MC sabi na to dey collect person sweat.. Simple " I endorse", he no fit talk am.."

Maxajee:

"They know what they’re endorsing her for."

Jeff09167:

"Am a endorse too,mmm wahala, ilitrate just dey pack money dey chop better meat for Nigeria here."

