“Lovely Big Wiz Family”: Wizkid’s Third Son Zion Shares a Beach-View Family Photo, Fans Gush
- Wizkid and his cute adorable family with his American baby mama Jada have continued to cause a buzz on the internet
- The singer’s third son Zion-Ayo Balogun shared a natural scenery picture of himself with his dad, along with his new baby brother
- The image, which depicted calmness with ease and beauty, sent fans and netizens into a haze of admiration for the Afrobeats singer’s family
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Zion Ayo-Balogun, the third son of Afrobeats maestro Wizkid, left fans wanting more of their familial goodness with the pictures he shared.
Wizkid's third son shared a photo of himself on a boat cruise with his father, who was carrying his new baby brother.
In the pictures, the kids were lost in the wonder of the mighty ocean while Wizkid sat relaxingly, holding his adorable little baby boy in his arms.
“I don put slippers outside”: Blaqbonez’s mum overjoyed as she steps into new car he gifted her, video trends
See the post below
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Social media users gush over Wizkid's family
wumzygold:
"Beautiful people .❤️❤️"
tholu_xx:
"My baby & his babies❤️."
odoggwu:
"The Balogun's cannot be complete with Tife & Ayo/"
harrisgloria36:
"Absolutely beautiful, lovely Big Wiz family truly a blessing!!Hi Zion and baby Wizkid ❤️❤️."
tumininu1877:
"May your days be long and your father's glory and fame will be a rehearsal to yours."
flerrydona_wears:
"You guys are special to me ❤️."
olamileanongod1:
"Now Zion can rest."
Wizkid finally unveils 4th son’s face
The Grammy award-winning singer became a dad again with his 4th kid from Jada.
Wizkid put curious fans to rest when he finally shared photos of his newborn.
The photo was also shared on his third son, Zion's Instagram page, and netizens gushed over the new addition to the Nigerian singer's clan.
"See as the pikin hold him papa": Wizkid takes Zion along as he goes on boys' trip to Trinidad, videos surface
Wizkid's Jada lists all she truly wants in life
Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of award-winning singer Wizkid, revealed the list of things she desires in life.
The singer’s manager first explained how she hoped to get everything she had ever prayed for.
Jada P’s wish list came with a determinant factor of age, which made netizens react differently to her statement, with many wondering if she isn't satisfied with her current lifestyle.
Source: Legit.ng