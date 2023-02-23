Wizkid and his cute adorable family with his American baby mama Jada have continued to cause a buzz on the internet

The singer’s third son Zion-Ayo Balogun shared a natural scenery picture of himself with his dad, along with his new baby brother

The image, which depicted calmness with ease and beauty, sent fans and netizens into a haze of admiration for the Afrobeats singer’s family

Zion Ayo-Balogun, the third son of Afrobeats maestro Wizkid, left fans wanting more of their familial goodness with the pictures he shared.

Wizkid's third son shared a photo of himself on a boat cruise with his father, who was carrying his new baby brother.

Pictures of Wizkid with his third and fourth son Credit: @zionbalogun

Source: Instagram

In the pictures, the kids were lost in the wonder of the mighty ocean while Wizkid sat relaxingly, holding his adorable little baby boy in his arms.

See the post below

Social media users gush over Wizkid's family

wumzygold:

"Beautiful people .❤️❤️"

tholu_xx:

"My baby & his babies❤️."

odoggwu:

"The Balogun's cannot be complete with Tife & Ayo/"

harrisgloria36:

"Absolutely beautiful, lovely Big Wiz family truly a blessing!!Hi Zion and baby Wizkid ❤️❤️."

tumininu1877:

"May your days be long and your father's glory and fame will be a rehearsal to yours."

flerrydona_wears:

"You guys are special to me ❤️."

olamileanongod1:

"Now Zion can rest."

Wizkid finally unveils 4th son’s face

The Grammy award-winning singer became a dad again with his 4th kid from Jada.

Wizkid put curious fans to rest when he finally shared photos of his newborn.

The photo was also shared on his third son, Zion's Instagram page, and netizens gushed over the new addition to the Nigerian singer's clan.

Wizkid's Jada lists all she truly wants in life

Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of award-winning singer Wizkid, revealed the list of things she desires in life.

The singer’s manager first explained how she hoped to get everything she had ever prayed for.

Jada P’s wish list came with a determinant factor of age, which made netizens react differently to her statement, with many wondering if she isn't satisfied with her current lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng