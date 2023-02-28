Seyi Oluwole, the founder of the popular dance group for kids, Dreamcatcher Academy, has recounted an unpleasant experience back in 2018

Oluwole, in a Twitter post, revealed that the kids got an invite to feature in music icon Janet Jackson’s video but eventually missed the golden chance

The founder said the group couldn’t get their passports in time, and other Nigerians flooded her comment section with personal experiences

Dreamcatchers Academy founder, Seyi Oluwole, has taken many by surprise after revealing that the group of talented children dancers once got a chance to feature in music icon Janet Jackson’s music video in 2018.

In a Twitter post, Oluwole noted that Nigeria robbed the kids of the golden opportunity simply because of the inability to get their passports in time.

Dreamcatchers got an invite to feature in Janet Jackson's video. Photo: @janetjackson/@dreamcatchersda

Source: Instagram

The founder said they couldn’t apply for visas because of the delay in getting their international passports.

“We got the invite when Passport booklets were scarce in 2018. Hence, we were never able to get international passports in time to apply for VISA or make the shoot,” her tweet read.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Seyi Oluwole’s post

@ms_ceecee01 said:

“You cannot fully fathom the magnitude in which Nigeria happens to its people. Imagine missing this type of opportunity. Smh.”

@ashantewa1 said:

“My friend had a pageant at korea, She waited months to get her visa but they didn't give her which made her unable to attend the pageant.”

@i_am_ifyroberts said:

“Omo, if Nigerians start to talk about all the missed opportunities just from being Nigerian hehn, Twitter go break. It's so sad and frustrating.”

@oluwapelumii said:

“Can you just imagine this level of nonsense.”

@astra_is_life said:

“I’m a deeply sorry. The kids deserve better.”

Two talented kids show off their cool dance moves in interesting video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a short video of some secondary school kids dancing as their mates gathered around to observe who would dance best..

Many social media users who watched the kids' clip picked their winners as they cited reasons for their choices.

Despite the fact that the two kids competed against each other, they later danced like a wonderful team.

Source: Legit.ng