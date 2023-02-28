“Get Familiar With GRV”: Nkechi Blessing Endorses LP Lagos Governorship Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
- Nigerian Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has continued to show her support for the growth and building of Labour Party
- The movie star mandated that her fans and followers get familiar with the Labour Party governorship candidate for Lagos state
- The picture of the actress taken with Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour also known as GRV, got netizens charged up for the state elections
Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has endorsed the Labour Party's governorship candidate for Lagos as the state election set for March 11 approaches.
The Nollywood star shared a picture of herself along with the governorship candidate under the Labour Party, Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour, also known as GRV.
Nkechi encouraged her fans and followers to get familiar with his face and vote for him on March 11.
"Get familiar with LP candidate for Governor Lagos state @grvlagos Come March 11," she said.
See her post below
Nigerians join Nkechi to endorse GRV for Lagos State
lilianifeomaobayemi:
Laour party Lagos branch, do de needful. we need Structure opor
okwaramakky:
yes oooo hence it's LP WE meuvve."
peng_tin1:
Nkechi I will work for the guy in my constituency but I Hope is a nice guy ? Really don’t know him but him go win for Kosofe na my place be that and I get mouth there
mama_crystal_:
Weda I know you or not I don't care infact you don't need to introduce yourself just know that you gat my vote, I'm tired of them
iykemond:
"Since he's LP candidate, we must vote for him woto woto. Enough of Tinubu and his godfatherlism."
ebyofthemosthigh:
"Yes ooo. Labour party all the wayWe move."
rettazee:
"LP all the wayyyy, I am so voting him.."
goodness.ayo:
"Power must change hands."
mosunmolaoluwah:
"Her friends for industry self know say she go no where."
reffle_beddings:
"This guy too fine abeg."
Peter Obi meets with entertainment industry stakeholders
LP presidential candidate Peter Obi met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry.
The likes of Chidi Mokeme, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Nkechi Blessing, among others, were in attendance.
Nkechi Blessing hailed Peter Obi, describing the LP presidential candidate as a calculative man.
