Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Cross aggravated Obideints online after he praised them for Obi’s win in Lagos state

The reality TV star said he was happy for Labour Party and further predicted their chances in the state governorship election

Obidients, on the other hand, reacted negatively to his cheer, storming his post to attack him for previously speaking against Obi

Big Brother Naija star Cross got on the nerves of Obideients once more after he congratulated them on their Lagos State win.

The reality TV star had previously called Peter Obi a selfish man because of his presidential run.

Cross shared how surprised he was about Obi’s victory in Lagos State, which did not sit well with Obidients, who remembered his previous statement against their principal.

"Lagos LP I hail una well done can’t believe this ❤️"

In another post, he said:

" but I’m happy my love . E shock me will not lie. This says a lot . LP fit collet Lagos governor, like this self. Who knows?"

BBNaija Cross calls Peter Obi selfish

Obidients blast Cross over the internet

ezy_london:

"Common sense is not common."

ellakoko3:

Na because of this sense when you no get Nai make you release n*de pictures…you are too late on this . Go and support your candidate and leave our win for us

msvanila7:

"Did he just call Lagos or LP my love? "

monicvalue:

"Make this one just rest we will come back to him later, we have something important on ground atm."

rodela03:

"Thunder fire you! You think say we dey play with you. This boy no get sense."

ladyrealtorzinnie:

"Lekwa nwata nta na amaghi aka nri na aka ekpe ya! Kwuru shi puoo! Common sense is not common! Instead you build a great brand for yourself na to tackle PO You wan use shine! Eat."

_therealuche:

"Forget that one , na the same mouth wey talk bad, go still talk good life ."

