Being a celebrity couple in Nigeria can be an extreme sport especially when both parties make it a habit to publicise their love life online.

Time has shown that this same social media that was used to post their sweet moments has also been used to air their dirty laundry when things go sour.

Some Nigerian celebrity couples have however stood the test of time and continue to give fans relationship goals on social media. But this is not the case for all celebrity relationships and some of them end up becoming an eyesore that is publicised online.

1. Davido and Sophia Momodu:

Top Nigerian singer, Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, made headlines in 2016 with their messy breakup. It led to the music star insulting Sophia’s journalist uncle, Dele Momodu, after he tried to intervene when Imade was almost taken away from her mother. Imade and Sophia eventually reunited after the issue was settled within the Adeleke family. Davido had been known to call Sophia unprintable names at the time during their heated ‘custody battle’ and breakup.

2. Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu:

In the later part of December 2022 and the early part of 2023, this celebrity couple trended online many months after their first public breakup. Fancy had taken to social media to publicly beg Alexx in 2022 after breaking up with him and it led to many people bashing her. However, she later started to open up in interviews and accused Alexx of being a narcissist and a manipulator as she revealed that they both wrote the apology note but he threw her under the bus after it was posted. She continued to reveal more messy details about him and claimed that he never touched her in the five years they were together and even encouraged her to sleep with other men if she wanted.

3. Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti:

Nigerian movie promoter and businessman, Adekaz and his first wife, Funsho, made headlines after he married a second wife in the person of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe. There were claims that Mercy and Adekaz were already dating before they publicly came out with their relationship and got married despite the businessman and his first wife, Funsho, being already married for almost 20 years. Funsho, who is based in America with their children, also dragged Mercy after discovering the actress was staying in the house she and her husband built together. Just recently, Adekaz and Mercy spent Valentine's Day in Maldives and his first wife, Funsho, took to social media to recall that it would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

4. Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill:

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill’s relationship drama does not seem likely to end soon even though the businessman is now married to another actress, Rosy Meurer. On their son’s 7th birthday, Churchill posted on social media about how much he missed him and could not wait to reconnect with him. This led to a new series of dragging from Tonto who claimed Churchill was a deadbeat dad that never tried to meet his son or even pay his bills. She also shared a video with court documents where she detailed how Churchill failed to show up in court on the day he was supposed to see his son and had his lawyers demand for N250,000 transportation fare for him to be able to be in court.

5. Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Opeyemi Falegan

This Nollywood actress and her former boo, Falegan, have left many netizens claiming they are still in love over how they are quick to drag each other on social media at the slightest provocation. Nkechi Blessing called her ex-boo broke and he accused her of having dirty underwear among many other callouts. However, before their relationship turned sour, the couple had lit up social media with their beautiful photos and sweet promises to each other.

Not all Nigerian celebrity relationships are a bed of roses and some of the ones that turned sour made headlines after they parted ways on a messy note.

