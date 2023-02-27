Actress and businesswoman, Kudi Alagbo, has heavily clamped down on Nollywood colleague, Adunni Ade

Kudi, during an Instagram live session, took several jabs at the actress who had earlier spoken against celebrities who got paid to campaign for politicians

Kudi’s post has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many calling on Yoruba actresses to tone down their dramas

More drama continues to unfold in the Yoruba movie industry, and the latest exchange is between actress Kudi Alagbo and Adunni Ade.

Kudi went live on Instagram to heavily bash Adunni who had earlier come out to express strong reservations against colleagues who were paid peanuts to campaign for politicians.

Actress Kudi Alagbo heavily blasts colleague Adunii Ade. Photo: @kudi_alagbo/@iamadunniade

Adunni claimed to have gotten hold of a screenshot showing the N90k transaction paid to an actor after weeks of heavy campaigning.

A portion of Kudi’s rant video captured her questioning Adunni’s place of residence and claiming she has no furniture in the house.

She dared Adunni to equally make a video of her apartment in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos Island.

Watch her speak below:

Kudi Alagbo’s post sparks reactions online

victoria.samson.984349 said:

"Yoruba industry make Una get sense what's all this nonsense about small shame Una no get."

temzycode said:

"Why are this people doing like this, this people no get shame at all."

nwabuokuhanna said:

"This lady in particular she no famous why she come carry the matter for head guilty as charged if waiting adunni talk na true."

sandranalde said:

"Na now I know say all yourba actors and actresses no like each other,ur all just looking for one opportunity to strike one another........na waste una be o.....some of u are complete thugs...... what are u teaching us,we that are looking up to u?"

abiojuola said:

"Who is this one? yoruba actresses please have some shame and class. Take a look at your fellow Igbo actresses and learn. Having to watching this over and over again is truly sad. Shameless people."

Destiny Etiko drags Eniola Badmus

In a related story about actresses involved in verbal attacks, Legit.ng reported that actress Destiny Etiko lampooned fellow movie star, Eniola Badmus, over a recent post shared online.

Badmus posted pictures showing a stack of customized ‘kampala’ materials and announced that it would be the uniform of the day for Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony.

Etiko called Badmus names, and she eventually returned with a response, attempting to set the records straight.

