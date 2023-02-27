Award-winning Ghanaian actor Van Vicker recently met a classmate from his primary school days in Liberia

Van Vicker shared a photo posing with his friend, who he described as his leading contender for the first position in the class

The actor indicated that because of their smartness, all the sweet girls in the class were friends with them

Celebrated actor Joseph Van Vicker has given his fans a blast from his, revealing that he was a ladies' man in primary school.

The actor recently met one of his primary school classmates and shared a photo of their encounter on his Instagram page. The image had the two posing with smiles in a room.

In his caption, Van Vicker revealed that the man in the photo was Sam Divine, a classmate of his from when he schooled in Liberia. He added that they had not met since 34 years ago.

Van Vicker posed with his classmate from Liberia after a long time of not seeing each other Photo source: @iamvanvicker

According to the actor, he and Sam Divin were in a healthy competition for first place (best student accolade) in class every semester.

As a result of their smartness, they had the sweetest girls as their friends.

"The last time we met was at Cathedral High School when I visited from St. Patrick High School, Monrovia, Liberia, 34 years ago.

Key memories:

We were in a healthy competition for the 1st place (best student) in class every semester.The sweetest girls were our friends because we were smart Sam Divine, it was just fantastic meeting you, my broad. If there are some colleagues out there and we are not in touch, please drop me a DM."

See the photo below:

Van Vicker's meeting with his classmate excites fans

The image and caption have triggered many reactions from Van Vicker's followers.

jaymaal312 said:

This is really cool. Your humility is greater than your fame. That’s a good thing, though not so common among stars.

inegatdula said:

Both of you look happy meeting after 34 years❤️❤️❤️

ceciliaf.yumang said:

Wow, it's really nice meeting high school classmates and friends. Enjoy your moments

bilikisu.abdul.39

Good morning handsome, that's awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

