Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing led netizens into a surge about the reality set before them with a recent post she shared

The actress, who is known to be a Labour Party (LP) supporter, took to Instagram to let her fans and followers know how it was ticking in her spirit

As citizens of the country, both at home and abroad, wait patiently for the delay of the final election results, Nkechi Blessing went on to share her anxious mind with netizens

Popular Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing sent netizens into a burst of emotions when she stated her current condition caused by the 2023 general elections.

The actress took to Instagram to mention how she was feeling regarding the delay from The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in releasing the final results of the voting process that took place on February 25.

Nkechi Blessing shared a post alongside a picture of herself to ease the anxiety lagging in her spirit.

She went on to demand when INEC intended to share the results with citizens.

"Tension ti wa oooo when are they announcing results Abeg," she wrote.

In another post, she said:

"Waiting on the Results like braces."

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing's post

shine__joy:

"We don buy fuel if nepa like make dem disappoint we Dey here ."

oladeji_ifeoluwa_eunice:

"They are changing results oooo Nigeria my country accepting drug dealer as president ."

anna_nwosu66:

"My heart Dey beat fast."

mariamoyelumade:

"Same here we can't wait. My heart dey beat"

mercyokala:

"I have never been this anxious for presidential results."

okwyanaedo:

"@inecnigeria we no una plan but this time around it will not work because Nigerians are not sleeping."

