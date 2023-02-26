Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy bagged an award at This Is Icon for her contribution to music and entertainment

Cuppy, who shared a video showing the moment she addressed the audience at the event, was excited over her latest achievement

Netizens have, however, reacted differently to Cuppy’s post as it came on the same day the presidential election took place in Nigeria

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently bagged an award at the This is Icon - London Fashion Week Awards and Celebrity Gala in aid of Prost8 in the UK.

Cuppy, who was excited over her latest achievement, took to her social media page to flaunt her award, which also included a video of her addressing the audience at the event.

Cuppy bags an award for her contribution to music and entertainment. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Sharing the post, Cuppy added the caption that read:

“One min you’re trying to emulate your icons and the next, you’re being recognized as an Icon! ✨ So honored for the recognition, I dedicate it to the @CuppyFoundation.”

See her post, which includes a video below:

Netizens react to Cuppy’s latest win

Many of Cuppy’s followers reacted to her post, which came at a time the presidential election took place in Nigeria on Saturday, February 25.

See some of the reactions below:

iam_blecare:

"This family are obviously not Nigerians anymore. Dem don remove hand for Nigeria matter."

ashley_nwaoma:

"Guys this people are settled. We wey e concern vote LP. Peter obi."

otibaba.obi:

"Chaii nothing concern this one with Nigeria election anyhow e be. E no go reach her side."

carl.en7:

"Cuppy you no dey vote abii e no concern you? anyway your papa na billionaire sha."

ololade_boy:

"So Nigeria election no concern you abi…sha know come our country again."

ashley_nwaoma:

"Nobody cares Florence."

dr_chidominica:

"Even if the election no concern you wait till after the election to Dey post this kind thing! Or you just love being dragged??? Nigerians can’t even sleep because of this election you just choose to Dey insensitive nawa ooo."

