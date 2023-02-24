Nollywood star Adunni Ade demanded the attention of INEC concerning her polling unit

The movie celebrity reported that the INEC helplines are not functioning to help her locate her appropriate polling unit

Adunni came online to rant and ask for help, as she wants to be sure of her polling units so that it won’t be difficult to locate on election day

Nollywood star Adunni Ade has called on the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding her polling unit.

The actress explained that she searched for her polling unit on the morning of February 24th, 2023, to know its location before election day.

Actress Adunni Ade calls out INEC Credit: @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

Adunni said that all attempts to locate the place were futile. According to her, she visited the location INEC directed her to, only to discover that it belonged to a different unit.

"Google maps having me run around like a headless chicken all in the name of finding my polling unit! Can somebody? Anybody! Help me locate my EXACT POLLING UNIT! @inecnigeria, where is my polling unit?? I have visited the location INEC directed me to but that belongs to a different polling unit. The last 3 numbers on your card determine the location. 019 is Idado,020 is Agungi and so on."

Social media users react

0re_smiles:

"I just checked mine tho online."

emmanuelemli:

"Everything got to be crazy in Nigeria as if the country is in a different planet. It’s all because there’s no sincerity of purpose, you can’t imagine how much is invested every 4 years and yet things are done shabbily. It’s a shame."

goddyjoe:

"Same way I used google maps o. My phone and it was showing 1 hour 7 minutes whereas my polling unit is less than 15 minutes from where I am. It could be technical error. However keep trying as this is your civic duty ."

ms_adenikee:

"Polling units/voting centers are usually set up on the day of elections ,so you may not see a physical set up now ,but it will definitely be within your vicinity.Tomorrow morning I am sure you ll locate it .Sorry for the stress."

houseof_justimagine:

"Most times it’s usually in a compound. Residential compounds. So it’s till the day of election before you would see most. Cost that’s when they would set up. If you have checked online and found it. It’s till that day before you would see the officials set up."

shhuggaa:

"I think I know that polling unit because if it’s leading you between Agungi and Idado it has to be the one in front of Eletu family compound in osapa London . It’s just on the road so if you are checking now you won’t know . My experience."

akinajibola:

"There is no maruwa, Okada or use of motor vehicles on election day. It's best you find it today !! Otherwise."

