Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, has taken to social media to declare support for her husband

Laila shared a photo of the politician and expressed how amazing he is as a husband and father

The mum of four also wished her husband well as she predicted victory for him in the House of Representatives election

Ned Nwoko now has the full support of his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, as he fights to represent the people of Delta state in the House of Representatives.

Laila, who just returned to the Nwoko household, shared a throwback photo with her billionaire husband on her Instagram page.

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife wishes him well Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

The mum of four wished her husband victory in the upcoming election and gushed over how amazing he is as a loving husband to her and father to their kids.

Even though Ned's last wife, Regina Daniels, has been the one going on campaign trips with him, Laila did not miss her chance to declare support for her man.

Laila wrote:

"You've always been a winner anywhere everywhere. I admire this about you; as a loving husband, a great father, a humble politician, an educative philanthropist, and many more. This election already speaks VICTORY for you and I pray that you soar higher than ever before❤️ @princenednwoko"

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

ify_unigwe:

"Keep soaring. ❤️"

nuusitah:

"Waaat girllll."

gudusira2020:

"Our queen..the lord is your strength I prayed he win the election."

nkiru59:

"Beautiful woman, do not listen to any nonsense here. I do not see you as someone in pain. Your husband loves and adores you."

tinasuccess_:

"This picture is not picturing love Laila is not fully with this man anymore she is only doing this for the love of her children."

callimerry2:

"Sad he didn't treat you well enough to take pictures with you. So you have to constantly use this one picture."

official___bossbabe:

"A queen supporting and securing the bag❤️"

officialcomfortekanem:

"Oh!!!! You don go back ? Chaiii money can confuse some women Sha."

