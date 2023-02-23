Popular comic creator James Brown gifted himself a beautiful new house in Lagos on his 24th birthday

The controversial influencer made a video to capture how his friends and family reacted the first time they were taken to his house

The clip shared showed his friends and family displaying all sorts of drama to convey the excitement they felt for his win

It is no longer news that the controversial Nigerian influencer James Brown gifted himself a new house to mark his 24th birthday.

The online creator celebrated his latest acquisition with his fans and followers online.

James has gone to make a video of how his family and close friends reacted when they saw his new house for the first time.

The viral video showed Gracious Brown rolling around on the floor, ecstatic about her brother's new accomplishment.

His other influencer friends were also in the picture to celebrate with him in their crazy way.

See the video below:

Social media users react to James Brown's video

tricia_store.ng:

"Awon werey family."

official_loveberry:

"Na James buy house but na princess go live inside."

aimurie_bee:

"Friends like these … see how happy shim is for the other shim".

olaniikemii:

"Kilomu gracious ? As if she no dey there when you dey pay."

__reina.f:

Surprise them with house you gifted yourself make I leave logical reasoning first, my head is paining me. Congratulations brown ."

bolu._.watife:

"You wey go pay for house together Dey roll for floor? Your mind no go touch ground."

____slimshady:

"How many of u has observed that since James brown became James brown nobody has actually called him out for thefts or unnecessary unpaid bills or been scammed ,,, ds Guy is too legit Abeg, I Stan forever. "

James Brown channels his inner Beyoncé as he celebrates birthday

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown Obialor set social media on fire with some images he shared online to celebrate his birthday.

The birthday boy, who turned 24 on February 22, 2023, trended across all social media platforms, stirring different types of conversation.

Amid all the attention he got on his birthday as he celebrated, James went on to post that he channelled American singer Beyoncé. The post was tagged with a Beyoncé song, Break My Soul.

