A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate her chastity with pride with a message to people

The chastity activist and preacher said she is 33 years of age and has never been in bed with any man

Joyi has over the years been advocating that s*x is meant to be consummated in marriage not out of it

A beautiful lady identified as Zukiswa Joyi has celebrated maintaining her virg*nity despite being 33 years of age.

Joyi celebrated her personal feat on Facebook on February 15, saying she made it out of Valentine's Day still a virg*n.

Zukiswa Joyi says she is still pure. Photo Credit: Zukiswa Joyi

Joyi, a sexual purity advocate, stated that whoever said everyone engages in premarital s*x is not saying the truth. In her words:

"I made it out of Valentines day still a Vi*rgin and I'm 33 years old, whoever told you everybody is doing it lied to you.... Ok Goodnight.

"#Jesusbae

"#Marriageb4s*ex

"#NoToFornication.

"#HonoringGod.

#SexualPuritygang."

Social media reactions

Kholwi Nephali said:

"Glory to God, indeed not everyone is doing it. I'm a devorcee and I've been in the journey of sexual purity for 3 years now."

Dina Grace Moloja said:

"This is awesome . God is still doing what he promised us. Purity all the way...... We bless the Lord."

Millicent Esinam Tsiya said:

"Still intact at age 32, will forever be in till I get married.we moveeeee."

Yollam Oscar Ngwira said:

"I made it into marriage as a vi*rgin . It was so beautiful and i was so proud of myself. I thanked God for keeping me to the vow i made and just some few days ago, a boy i advised to keep to himself is about to get married a vir*gin too and he thanked God for the sound advice i gave him some few years ago. I forgot and he reminded me that i did advise him about marriage before s*ex. Congratulations my dear and am happy for you."

Source: Legit.ng