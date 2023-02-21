"I Made It": Beautiful 33-Year-Old Lady Celebrates Not Sleeping with Any Man in Her Life, Shares Picture
- A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate her chastity with pride with a message to people
- The chastity activist and preacher said she is 33 years of age and has never been in bed with any man
- Joyi has over the years been advocating that s*x is meant to be consummated in marriage not out of it
A beautiful lady identified as Zukiswa Joyi has celebrated maintaining her virg*nity despite being 33 years of age.
Joyi celebrated her personal feat on Facebook on February 15, saying she made it out of Valentine's Day still a virg*n.
Joyi, a sexual purity advocate, stated that whoever said everyone engages in premarital s*x is not saying the truth. In her words:
"I made it out of Valentines day still a Vi*rgin and I'm 33 years old, whoever told you everybody is doing it lied to you.... Ok Goodnight.
"#Jesusbae
"#Marriageb4s*ex
"#NoToFornication.
"#HonoringGod.
#SexualPuritygang."
Social media reactions
Kholwi Nephali said:
"Glory to God, indeed not everyone is doing it. I'm a devorcee and I've been in the journey of sexual purity for 3 years now."
Dina Grace Moloja said:
"This is awesome . God is still doing what he promised us. Purity all the way...... We bless the Lord."
Millicent Esinam Tsiya said:
"Still intact at age 32, will forever be in till I get married.we moveeeee."
Yollam Oscar Ngwira said:
"I made it into marriage as a vi*rgin . It was so beautiful and i was so proud of myself. I thanked God for keeping me to the vow i made and just some few days ago, a boy i advised to keep to himself is about to get married a vir*gin too and he thanked God for the sound advice i gave him some few years ago. I forgot and he reminded me that i did advise him about marriage before s*ex. Congratulations my dear and am happy for you."
Actress celebrates being celibate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian actress had celebrated being celibate for two years.
The actress revealed that she has not gone near a man in the past two years. Uche noted that since she went back to keeping to herself, her life has taken a new turn. According to her, she is happy to be able to keep her body for such a long time. She said:
"Since I went back to being a virg*n, my life has indeed taken a new turn. 2 years Celibacy no be Beans. I am so happy."
Source: Legit.ng