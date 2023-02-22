Adidas is allegedly in talks to bring back Kanye West after cutting ties with him over his antisemitic comments a while back

It is rumoured that Adidas may lose $1 billion after ending its business relationship with the controversial US rapper

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the rumours, with some saying money talks when it comes to big business decisions and "antisemitism walks"

Adidas is rumoured to be in negotiations with Kanye West again.

The Guardian reported that Adidas ended its partnership with Ye a while back over his antisemitic comments, saying it "doesn't tolerate antisemitism".

Adidas is rumoured to be in talks to Bring Kanye West back. Image: @kimkardashian

A popular hip-hop blog Daily Loud took to its Twitter timeline and posted that it's rumoured that the controversial Kanye West and Adidas could be restoring their business relationship. The blog wrote:

"Rumors are circulating that Kanye West and Adidas could be restoring their business relationship. Adidas may lose around $1 Billion after severing ties with Kanye."

Netizens share mixed reactions to the alleged talks between Kanye West and Adidas

Social media users took to Daily Loud's comment section and shared their thoughts on the rumours. Some people alleged that antisemitism is what Adidas was founded on.

@zekeumeukeje said:

"Adidas saw that $1.5 billion hit to the income statement."

@jedsportstakes wrote:

"Adidas getting rid of the morals once the intern tells them Under Armor has a higher valuation than them."

@rainy_steve commented:

"Money talks, antisemitism walks apparently."

@heylittlemillie claimed:

"Antisemitism is what Adidas was founded on."

@Gabriel47677356 wrote:

"He also said, 'I love Jews and I love zionists', he might say a lot of stuff out of pocket, but if you truly hear him out, he's got some points, and he was right about the fashion and music industry."

@Khadarnani added:

"True. Ye is not antisemitic. You can love or hate Hitler. That's a free choice."

Source: Briefly.co.za