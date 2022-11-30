Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly finalised their divorce and Ye will pay his ex-wife a whopping $200k (N88.8 million) a month in child support

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker and the reality TV star will share joint custody of their four children and will have "equal access" to them

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with many agreeing that $200k a month is just "too much" for raising kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are hogging world headlines after finally settling their divorce. According to reports, the US rapper will pay the reality TV star a whopping $200k (N88.8 million) a month in child support.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been finalised. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: UGC

CNN reports that the superstar and his wealthy ex-wife will share joint custody of their four kids.

Rolling Stone reports that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have "equal access" to their bundles of joy.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce settlement

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the divorce settlement. Many shared that $200K a month is "too much".

@AbernarhS said:

"How much does Ye make to pay that every month….he’s supposed to take care of his children ,but 200k a month is too much. Kim you don’t need that."

@Qurandale commented:

"200k a month? For what? She’s already a billionaire."

@StephanieMH05 wrote:

"The money is for his children. Kim doesn’t need it and she’s smart. I’m sure the money will be invested and they’ll have nice trust funds."

@smreid28 said:

"He lost all his contracts, all his deals. How is he going to afford this obscene amount?"

@bmkhow commented:

"What parent needs 200k a month to raise their children."

@Its_Edelman wrote:

"Child support should be audited monthly. You should be required to show how and what the money was spent on and that these purchases were directly for the child’s benefit. Any left over money or money not spent on the child should be deducted from next months installment."

@OnCallStepDadd1 added:

"$200k a month just for the nanny to watch the kids is INSANE."

Kanye West opens up about frozen bank accounts

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West opened up about his frozen cash. The US superstar and businessman accused his former business partners, Adidas, of freezing millions of dollars belonging to him.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper lost his billionaire status after top brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and many others cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic remarks.

In a video trending on Twitter, Kanye West shared that he went from being a multi-billionaire to not being able to use his Apple Pay.

Source: Briefly.co.za