Businessman Olakunle Churchill has finally reacted to the claim that his ex and actress Tonto Dikeh and his wife Rosy Meurer were friends

Responding to a netizen, Olakunle said many people have been brainwashed as he insisted they were not friends

He went on to promise to give the netizen N10m with proof or a picture showing Tonto and Rosy were friends

Popular Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill in an exchange with a netizen on social media, opened up on the claim that his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer were friends.

In a post, the netizen identified as Ndidiamaka_official claimed Rosy was sleeping with Churchill while she was a friend to Tonto.

Churchill says anyone who believes Tonto Dikeh and his wife are best friends has been brainwashed. Credit: @olakunlechuchill @tontolet

In his wife’s defence, Olakunle said Rosy and Tonto had never been friends as he stressed that many people had been brainwashed.

The businessman promised to give the netizen N10million if she could prove Tonto and Churchill were best friends.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pretti.isa_icy:

"I have seen both ladies rosy even looks way older than than tonto if you re talking about age."

yvites_88:

"use the 10 million pay child support oga!! audio money."

luxeopal_:

"Carry the 10m give your son he needs it more."

abthansrage_:

"Oga you have 10m and you can’t take care of your child? This is Unbelievable."

blancoavenue:

"Audio money ooooo."

_fullcup_of_tee_:

"Go and invest that 10million naira in ur son’s life oga. Rosy the type writer ."

official_glorioux:

"Use the 10m take care of king."

_ghudnezz_:

"Use the 10million to pay school fees."

honeyfoodcity_ng:

"Ordinary child support you can't pay .. You want to give out 10million.. Oga rest ijn .."

sassyofficial222:

"Age difference? Like tonto is way older than rosy? Oga churchill rest pls rosy look older than tonto."

Source: Legit.ng