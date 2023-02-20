The social media fracas between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has sparked different reactions as netizens pick sides

However, some comments by a couple of netizens supporting Tonto Dikeh have stirred the ire of Olakunle Churchill and prompted him to fire back at the trolls

The comment that got Churchill angry noted that he was the type of father that never be prayed for or wished well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband and father of her only child, Olakunle Churchill, was recently subjected to some vile curses and abuses online by trolls who were supporters of the actress.

The troll's actions came after Olakunle Churchill got into an online battle with his ex-wife, Tonto, who called him out for being a deadbeat and irresponsible father.

Tonto Dikeh's ex-hubby Olakunle Churchill gets in a dirty online fight with trolls that cursed him. Photo credit: @olakunlechurchill/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

After several waves of abuse and trolling online by supporters of Tonto Dikeh, the young seemed to have had enough as he fought back.

He brutally slammed the trolls that came for him and even called one a 'madman' along with his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See how Churchill reacted to a troll that cursed him:

Netizens react to Olakunle Churchill's comment slamming the troll that cursed him

@demiladeore:

"Including all their family members gbogbo won ti ya weyrey...."

@l.tobiloba:

"I love his last response. Gbogbo mòlębí wan ti ya werey."

@michaelprofilix:

"This churchhill na heavy Mumu. Any woman when Dey support am. May god put you in the same position IJN. Amin."

@olumideoluseyeoluwole:

" He said his son's name must start with king to trigger madam so she reconsiders changing it or admitting he loves it. I too love this guy."

@lrishpresh:

"You and your siblings ti yawerey got me rolling."

@okm_herbal:

"This churchhill guy no send online extended family."

@teeto__olayeni:

"This man knows how to trigger that woman and gaslight the public. But then again make we sidon dey look."

"Over my dead body will I let you win," Tonto Dikeh vows as she strikes Churchill again, accusing him of theft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh didn't take it easy with her ex-husband. She came for him again after calling him a deadbeat father and fraudster.

Tonto has now called Churchill, a thief who stole her essential files and has used those documents to prevent King Andre from travelling out of Nigeria.

The politician also alluded that her estranged ex-husband was never a software engineer as he claims to be instead a glorified scammer 'Yahoo boy'.

Source: Legit.ng