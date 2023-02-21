Comedian Baba De Baba was among social media users who waded into the ongoing drama between actress Tonto Dikeh and ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill

The entertainer had submitted that if given a second chance, Tonto will happily agree to be Churchill’s second wife

However, De Baba’s lover found his words completely distasteful and she decided to end their relationship

Comedian Baba De Baba has been ‘served breakfast’ over his controversial opinion about actress Tonto Dikeh’s drama with her former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The humour merchant suggested that Tonto will not hesitate to return to Churchill’s home even if she’s going to be a second wife.

Comedian Baba De Baba's lover walks away. Photo: @babadebaba1

Source: Instagram

De Baba’s comment was picked up by several media outlets and his lover didn’t find his opinion on the matter flattering.

The entertainer returned to IG with screenshots of his conversation with his woman who made her intentions clear to end their relationship.

De Baba’s lover said her mum advised her to end things, adding that she personally doesn’t subscribe to a life of internet drama.

See his post below:

Returning to IG, De Baba said he doesn’t understand why people are getting upset when the actress he spoke about just followed him on IG.

He shared a screenshot of the alleged notification he got after she started following his account.

However, a search on his follower list shows that he only follows Tonto's IG account but she doesn't follow him on the platform.

See his post below:

Mixed reactions from De Baba's followers

stylocomedian said:

"God don deliver you from mummies girl...she said her mum."

iamdx2 said:

"Babadebaba .. They don't like men they are blunt , they prefer those once that tell them lies."

gulder_2345 said:

"I have never heard of your name other than today. You want to trend with Tonto name. Let me unfollow your rubbish now. Mtchewwwwww."

callme_omalicha said:

"You desperately want fame she will give you Unam ikot."

konongoprincess said:

"You don't know what is coming. Continue fooling yourself."

