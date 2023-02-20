Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji has shared a funny video of him celebrating DJ Cuppy’s dogs Dudu and Funfun on their second birthday

In the video, Lateef, who organized a mini party, was seen in a woman outfit as he described the dogs as his grandchildren

The video stirred reactions from popular celebrities, including Cuppy, as many couldn’t help but laugh about it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji joined Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy to celebrate her dogs Dudu and Funfun Otedola on their 2nd birthday.

Lateef took to his Instagram page to share a funny video which showed the mini-birthday celebration he organized for the dogs.

Lateef Adedimeji sends message to Cuppy. Credit: @adedimejilateef @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The actor, who declared that Cuppy’s dogs are his grandchildren, could be dressed in a female outfit as he celebrated alone with different drinks on his table.

Sharing the video, Lateef wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Happy birthday to Dudu and Funfun otedola @dufupoms my grandchildren @cuppymusic Kiss them for me ojare.”

Watch the video below:

Cuppy, and others react to Lateef Adedimeji’s video

Cuppy, who appeared to have found the video funny, took to the actor’s comment section to react with a laughing emoji. See other reactions below:

iamtrinityguy:

"Egbon mi hope you are good sha ."

kweenmillicent:

"I paid serious attention only to see say na dogs I’m pained ."

naijavendorscircle:

"What is the meaning of this? God abeg o."

xclusive_collectibles:

"E normal sir, so is bcos of dog you are doing this. E pele ti yin.":

motolatheactor:

"Who do Iya peju like this anyways, Happy birthday to your friends shildren o @dufupoms emi yin ase opolopo odun l’aye o ."

simply_meenah75:

"It’s all d variety’s of wine and champagne for me cheers ."

mercyoyebade:

"Eh.....eh.......wahala be like bicycleeeee......"

musty_yunus_:

"Please people need to understand something God knows why he created u as a male don’t turn ur self to something else please."

Cuppy celebrates her dogs second birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy took to Instagram with a post dedicated to her pet dogs in celebration of their second birthday.

Cuppy who happily describes herself as their mother mentioned how time flies by so fast while expressing her deep love for them.

To make the celebration complete, Cuppy shared a photo in which she was spotted posing with the dogs alongside their birthday cake.

Source: Legit.ng