There's been a serious all out war on social media between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill again, and it is as messy as ever

Churchill, in a detailed long list of things that Tonto has alleged about him over the years, took time to clarify them in a series of posts shared on his Insta-story

King Andre's father also shared a post where the actress could be heard threatening to poison him; he also revealed that they only lived together for just six months

Social media has been set abuzz over the last few hours as Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill go head to head again on social media, revealing several personal things about themselves.

In some of the revelations made by Churchill, he clarified that he was a software engineer and was never a 'Yahoo boy' as claimed by his ex-wife.

Olakunle Churchill spills messy information about his marriage with Tonto Dikeh and how she tried to kill him.

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that they only lived together for just six months. He also alleged that Tonto Dikeh took his SUV worth 22 million and sold it without his consent.

Churchill also revealed that Tonto Dikeh had blocked all possible access for him to see his son. Even after he got a court order to see him in school, she restricted that too.

He also touched on how Tonto Dikeh tried to change King Andre's surname to Dikeh on his International passport.

"I would have given him rat poison" - Churchill shares VN of Tonto threatening to kill him

Audio shared online by Olakunle Churchill of Tonto Dikeh threatening to kill him with rat poison was also one of the leaks.

In his post's caption, the businessman praised God that he wasn't killed like a rat by his ex-wife. Before sharing another VN, Tonto Dikeh was begging her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpopkpogri to please take care of her son, King Andre and protect him from his father in the advent of her death. This and many more were leaked online.

Listen to the audio where Tonto Dikeh threatened to kill Churchill like a rat below:

See another post by Churchill revealing how Tonto Dikeh tried to change King Andre's name:

See how netizens reacted to some of the revelations by Tonto Dikeh's ex-hubby, Churchill

@eregawaale:

"I think is better for you to stop celebrating his birthday on social media for peace to reign."

@beautyseden:

"Don't let anyone shut you up, speak up if you must, sometimes silence isn't golden."

@its_ireey:

"Act like a man and leave her alone please….let her breath……she’s doing more than enough for her son without you..."

@obyochonma20:

"She said this doesn't mean she meant it, when a woman is heartbroken she spills rubbish from her mouth, but when the heat is down she will start to apologise. It's normal."

@joanlinnah:

"U caused it. No woman can become this bitter, unless you did something ."

Tonto Dikeh tags Churchill' deadbeat dad' in fresh call-out, many fume

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is currently trending on social media after sharing the lengthy messages sent to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, on the hill of their son's birthday.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page with screenshots that detailed how she heaped several accusations on Churchill and questioned his role as their son's father.

Dikeh accused Churchill of coming after their son physically and spiritually. She mentioned how he and his family members have occasionally mentioned winning a child custody battle in court, but he (Churchill) has done less than the bare minimum in caring for the child.

