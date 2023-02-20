A social media user sires another online debate about the two industry-opposing fans bases Wizkid Fc and 30 billion gang

An enthusiastic music lover was lucky to meet the Made in Lagos crooner at an event and expected to get a handshake from the singer

After Wizkid gave the man an effortless snub, the man comes online to stir reaction among netizens when he claimed Davido wouldn’t have responded in that light

In the video, Wizkid was seen arriving at a venue when a man rushed in to greet him and expected a handshake from him as well.

Pictures of Wizkid and Davido Credit: @wizkidnews, @Davido

Source: Instagram

Wizkid didn’t take cognizance of the man as he went about what brought him to the venue.

The man shared a video of what transpired between him and Wizkid, and he compared the singer to his colleague Davido.

"Wizkid no even send me that’s why I love Davido, 001, 30BG."

See the video below

Social media users react

big_vibez_ose01:

"He for sing national anthem for you na nor go hustle they select who you like pass."

candidgk:

Shay make e bow for u before u go rest. Wetin be your name sef."

_westclean_:

" full, you get business tell am he go answer you baba. respect yourself and all this celebrities will respect you also."

iam_calebdaniel:

If nah Davido,He go knack dah phone for ground he fit say you too dey shout .Buh #30bg for life. ❤️"

aola34:

"Wizkid send una??? If una like love davido it doesn't stop his shine."

Source: Legit.ng