Comedian Brainjotter has taken to social media to confirm the missing persons report about his female cousin

Brainjotter spoke up after IG blog, Gistlover, shared details about his cousin and a police officer allegedly involved in her disappearance

The content creator tagged the Nigerian police official handle as he demanded justice for his family members

Popular skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie aka Brainjotter has spoken up about the sudden disappearance of his female cousin, Precious Chidalu Ihedimbu.

The humour-merchant’s post comes shortly after controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover raised an alarm over the alleged murder of the missing lady.

Brainjotter calls on police for justice over missing cousin. Photo: @brainjotter/@gistloverssgram_media

Source: Instagram

Gistlover pointed fingers at a police officer identified as Patrick who was allegedly involved in the disappearance of Precious.

In his Instagram post, Brainjotter confirmed the report by Gistlover and admitted that his cousin had been missing since last year when she left her parents’ house.

"According to the information reaching every related families from her parents, they didn’t know her whereabouts but hopes were high that she would return," Brainjotter's post read in part.

The entertainer proceeded to mention that Gistlover’s report gave their family a clear understanding of what happened and left them devasted.

Brainjotter maintained that his family members would be acting based on what the parents of his missing cousin decide. He, however, expressed strong regrets while speaking against police officers meant to protect citizens.

“@nigeriapoliceforce Please do something, the people are Suffering. This is too much trauma amongst many in Nigeria already. We need Justice. @nigeriapoliceforce,” he wrote.

See post below:

Brainjotter's followers react

glory.pinkie said:

"These yeyebrities that are silent,I have nothing against you oh. If he no touch you,e no dey concern you naso this our country just be."

urgent10k said:

"Create content about what happened to your cousin so the world will know and drew more attention."

ayomidate said:

"It’s sad and very disheartening, this is really disturbing which even makes me scared anytime I step my foot out, imagine not being safe in your own state anymore! Please @nigeriapoliceforce should not let this matter lay down like this, my condolences to the victim family! Stay strong hotter."

official__djneto1 said:

"No blue tick comment it’s well! We are our own enemies."

mhizzmoesha said:

"One hour ago and 42 comments??? Just wow!!! If na skittt now all of them go full here dey comment ....is well my condolences dear."

