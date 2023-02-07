Anambra, Anaku - Youths of Anaku community in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra state, in the early hours of Monday, February 6, reportedly invaded Omor community, Ayamelum local government area of Anambra state; killing eight persons including a woman.

The attackers were also said to have abducted six other young men from Omor town and allegedly took them to a notorious shrine in Anaku community called Ekwensu Anaku, and their whereabouts are still unknown.

The Anambra state police command confirmed the tragic incident and immediately swung into action to launch a manhunt for the suspect. Photo: Police HQ

When Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, visited the troubled town yesterday, it was discovered that the area was deserted, as residents fled in droves for fear of further attacks.

A community leader who gave his name as Hon. Peter Emeka told Legit.ng that the attackers, who he claimed were youths of the neighbouring Anaku community in the same council area, were said to have arrived in several motorcycles and shot sporadically and directly aiming at people on sight.

Emeka further alleged that one Nnamdi Maneke, aka Vulture, “a dreaded bandit” from Anaku town, with his gang members, masterminded the attack.

He said:

“Nnamdi Maneke is a notorious criminal in Anaku community. He has been terrorizing communities in Ayamelum; especially Omor.”

“When he arrived on Monday, February 6, with his gang members, many people in our community identified him; because, he is notorious in unleashing mayhem on people; including setting people’s houses on fire whenever he is provoked.

“He brandishes AK47 at will; even before law enforcement agencies.”

He gave names of victims of the latest attack, and they include Chibuko Anekwe, Johnson Chigbata, Esther Nwankwo, Iloabuchi Okonkwo, Chinedu Ogwuejiifor, Chibueze Okoye, and others; adding that their bodies were deposited in two separate mortuaries.

When Legit. ng’s reporter was taken to the mortuaries, it was discovered that five bodies were deposited in Nigro Mortuary, Omor, while three bodies were deposited in St. Mary’s Hospital mortuary, Ifite-Ogwari, also in Ayamelum LGA.

When contacted, the traditional ruler of Omor, His Royal Majesty Igwe Oranu Chidume, said the attack came as a surprise to him, as he had just had a peace meeting with leaders of Anaku, the neighbouring town that has been having issues with his community for a long time.

He said:

“I can recall that we have held a couple of peace meetings, and my people are very keen on seeing that peace reigns between us and our neighbours.

“In the most recent meeting were the leader of Anaku community, Barr Anthony Ifeanya, who is the current Commissioner for Petroleum Resources in Anambra; Chief Livinus Onyenwe, who is the Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum; as well as Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, who is the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, and member representing Ayamelum Constituency.”

“The purpose of the meeting was to ensure that there was lasting peace between Omor and Anaku. The meeting was fruitful, and we agreed to work together and do all that we can to ensure that there is peace; and that is why Monday invasion came as a surprise to me.”

The monarch called on Governor Charles Soludo and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, to act fast and bring the culprits to justice.

He noted that the situation might degenerate if something is not done fast.

He also called on the Ayamelum Leaders of Thought, who he said, have been on the matter for a long, to rise to the occasion because of the need to find a lasting solution to the menace.

He said:

“Everybody knows that this is not the first of such incidents that Omor people are suffering in the hands of Anaku youths. Many of this have happened in the past without any repercussions on the perpetrators, and it has happened yet again. We are, therefore, calling on the government of Anambra state to act swiftly and decisively.”

When Legit.ng contacted the leader of Anaku community, Barr. Tony Ifeanya also confirmed the development; but said that Anaku people did not send the perpetrators.

Ifeanya, who acknowledged that a young man from Anaku community, by the nickname “Vulture”, has been terrorizing the area, unleashing mayhem on people together with his gang members, said that the young man was acting for whatever reason known to him; but not on the instance of Anaku town.

He said:

“Our community is also looking for him everywhere to arrest him. Whenever we get hold of him, we’ll hand him over to government for necessary action. Our community, and Ayamelum people are already tired of him.”

Also contacted, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum LGA, Chief Livinus Onyenwe, confirmed the attack.

According to him:

“A terrorist leader from Anaku attacked Omor people. We call it terrorist attack because, the young man in question has been going about terrorizing people. He went to Omor town and killed people numbering 8 or more; because, there are others in the hospital, whose survival are unsure.

“We made necessary calls, and joint team of police and army went there, but were unable to subdue him. We are looking up to the joint team to get him down; but on the event where they cannot do so within a reasonable time, we shall devise alternative means to get him.”

The Anambra State Police Command has also confirmed the attack in a statement dated 7/2/2023, signed by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

Ikenga said the command is intensifying a manhunt for Mr Nnamdi Maduneke and cohorts, “wielding Ak47 rifles in the early hours of Monday, February 6, and shooting people.”

He said that a joint task force team comprising police and military was deployed in the area and that these security forces have reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area.

