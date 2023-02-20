Popular Nigerian billionaire E-money turned a new age recently, and instead of receiving gifts, the businessman blessed people

Comic actor and OAP Yawnaija was one of the beneficiaries of E-money's benevolence, and he took to social media to announce it

Yaw shared screenshots of his conversation with E-money, who gifted him a Land Cruiser because he has been wonderful to his family

Popular on-air personality and comic actor Yawnaija is now the proud owner of a new Land Cruiser.

Yaw was one of the beneficiaries of billionaire E-money's benevolence on his birthday.

Yaw receives Land Cruiser from E-money Photo credit: @iam_emoney1/@yawnaija

Instead of getting spoiled with gifts on his birthday, E-money decided to appreciate the wonderful people in his life with expensive gifts.

Yaw, outside the country at the time of this report, shared his conversation with the billionaire, who assured him that his love for his family got him the Land Cruiser.

The actor expressed gratitude to E-money, his wife, and brother Kcee, a famous singer.

He wrote:

"On the 18th of February, I woke up to a lot of congratulatory messages on IG saying u got a gift from @iam_emoney1 and I was wondering what gift. Only for me to get this message from him saying I should come and pick up this Land Cruiser. And I wonder what i did to deserve this. I just want to say thank you @iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee @iam_mrse. I love u all."

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Yawnaija

aycomedian:

"Congratulations."

mcmbakara:

"Congratulations boss."

cjpumpin_:

"Congratulations my oga this one pass gift. @iam_kcee @iam_emoney1 thank you."

sulaimanaledeh:

"Congratulations and best wishes bro and to the man who gifted you this, @iam_emoney1 , the world appreciates good people especially those who make people happy. @yawnaija don't think too much by asking what you did. You've done a lot and in Shaa Allah, we expect greater things from you. Happy birthday my man."

aalexymo:

"Let me join in saying congratulations . You’re indeed a quintessential gentleman and a very humble and remarkable celebrity @yawnaija "

charlesukpong:

"Congratulations @yawnaija my brother. @iam_emoney1 is a generous man. God bless him more."

mc_tagwaye:

"Congratulations nwanne…. 18th should be your birthday from today ooo"

Source: Legit.ng