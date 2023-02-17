Ace Nigerian skit maker Sabinus in its first of its kind shared his thoughts about the political landscape of the and the upcoming elections

The comedian reacted to the viral video of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed raising his hands during the recitation of the national anthem during his recent campaign visit to Port Harcourt

In reaction to the video, Sabinus slammed Nigerians for considering to vote the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate as equivalent to taking a risky bet with their future

Famous Nigerian skit maker and comedian Sabinus recently lashed out at the country's political landscape.

An act he rarely does; the comic actor shared a post on his Insta-story commenting about a viral video of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu raising his hands during the recitation of the national anthem.

Ace skit maker Sabinus slams Nigerians considering to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@tvcnews

Source: Instagram

The Sabinus slammed Nigerians for considering voting for the APC after the several glaring faults of the ruling party's presidential candidates.

The comedian, in his viral post, noted that the people who surround Bola Tinubu and support his candidacy probably don have kids in Nigeria or are just willing to gamble away their future.

See Sabinus' viral post about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu below:

See how netizens reacted to Sabinus' post comment on Bola Tinubu's national anthem gaffe

@marneygrams:

"Any body wey comment vote wisely, me and am go get issue, vote Peter Obi."

@ella_.pretty:

"After Buhari tenure we suppose get like 5weeks Holiday, make everybody go rest first ."

@temiradeke:

"Are the people around him not embarrassed on his behalf."

@_mayor001:

"After buhari comot dem suppose give every Nigerian in nigeria 2 2 million each to enjoy small Walai."

@ola_more_integrated_services:

"I think.. the starting sound like is MANDATE anthem.. that’no matter."

@real.kuti:

"Sabinus you better keep quit and let your card speak for you …… if una candidate no later enter …. Tinubu go show una madness ooo this is Nigeria where anything can happen.

@olu_flexxzy:

"Na wen Tinubu lose this election, all those supporting him wud start saying the truth and making jest of him."

@ajifowope_xx:

"Sabinus wey no funny seff dey talk , dem dis werey wey dey talk no go come out on election day oo smh."

@packagetamtic:

"Make una sha hide face if Jagaban enter."

Source: Legit.ng