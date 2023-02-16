Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently dedicated time to reply an APC troll, Wale Akerele, after he called her names for supporting Peter Obi

Akerele had taken to Twitter to call Iyabo a husband stealer, an indecent woman and more after she showed support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

In a new development, the movie star reacted to the Akerele’s post about her on her Instagram page and it stirred mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now spoken up after being trolled on social media for supporting Labour Party’s Peter Obi for the presidency.

A tweet had gone viral on social media of an APC member, Wale Akerele, who called the actress a lot of names after she openly declared her support for Obi.

On Twitter, the man accused Iyabo Ojo of stealing people’s husbands and noted that Asiwaju only needed the support of decent women and not her likes.

Iyabo Ojo finally replies APC troll Wale Akerele. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @peterobigregory, @akerele_s / Twitter

Source: Instagram

See his tweet below:

Iyabo Ojo replies Wale Akerele

A few days after Akerele’s nasty post about her went viral, Iyabo Ojo finally responded to him.

Taking to her Instagram page, she put the APC member on blast. She directed all of his insults to his mother and sisters.

According to her, Akerele is the product of call girls and his mother, sisters, wife and side chicks are all bonafide members.

She wrote:

“Who is this one, animal, place, or thing? ........... Akowere, trust me, you're a product of Alasewo bcos your mother, wife & sidehens are all bonafide memebers ”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo replies APC troll

A number of netizens had different things to say about Iyabo Ojo’s response to Akerele. While many of them hailed her, others said she should have ignored him. Read some of their comments below:

lookingforoohcee:

“I just weak ..... And you get time reply the animal sef ....”

seyilaw1:

“This one is just a stupid person. How do you abuse someone for her choice using such crude words. A grown man behaving like a cow.”

dr_chidominica:

“Silence is the best for a ……. Pls ignore the noise! Las las they go Dey alright.”

pinkjasmine15:

“These people needs to come up with another insult other than “ Ashewo” it’s getting old, every strong woman who doesn’t play by their rule is “alashewo”. This is embarrassing coming from a grown man!”

thedeltabeauty:

“Wale Okan yi o ni bale , old man no sense.”

iam_joyeseyin:

“One thing with Iyabo Ojo… she will draggggg you back”

kinaofafrica:

“Animal, place or thing? Ahh”

mecoso_handcrafted:

“Finish Him”

_sinachofficial:

“Savage”

official_mimikourtney_:

“Good reply ”

Source: Legit.ng