Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare, has become the latest celebrity to be affected by the naira scarcity

Taking to his social media page, the music star cried out, claiming to have bought N40,000 with N70,000

Paul PSquare’s disclosure raised a series of mixed reactions as some netizens accused him of lying about it

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare, has raised questions on social media after sharing his experience with the naira scarcity.

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star lamented about buying N40k with N70k at the embassy.

According to Rude Boy, he had to pay a certain visa fee at the embassy, and it had to be done with cash.

PSquare's Paul Okoye said he bought N40k for N70k. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The music star was still in shock at buying N40k for N70k and noted that Nigeria has continued to set new records.

He wrote:

“Omoh!!! I buy money today!! Just because I have to pay for a certain visa fee in an embassy, and it has to be paid in cash. Jokes apart I bought N40k with N70k Aahhh!!!!!! Naija breaking new records.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as Paul PSquare claims he bought N40k with N70k

Shortly after the singer shared his ordeal online, it went viral and sparked a debate. Some netizens accused him of lying while others said he was charged that high because of his celebrity status.

Read some of their comments below:

kokozillionaire:

"Lies like this can never move Nigeria forward."

kennedyexcel:

"Baba I no believe this your story, Normal na Bobrisky or papaya ex suppose dey lie like this …"

avediamond:

"But this your own is too much o, let’s just say maybe it’s celebrity price."

o_lum_ide:

"This one think say all of us wey Dey IG na ibadan people we all have tribal mark he con Dey bring lie come."

xom_mie:

"Would’ve said he’s lying but nothing is impossible in Nigeria."

iamthatlindy:

"This one na celebrity price e no reach like that for here .."

gabbychulla:

"How Nigeria want change with this kind lie."

queen_c_jay:

"Na Nigeria Embassy anything is possible even in Diaspora we dey bribe to collect our passport."

__kofoworola_:

"Eiiii lambastic Bob don Dey motivate u Abi."

tostos_xclusive:

"Lies! How can u buy 40k wit 70k,habaaaa."

beighdiva50:

"Must be celebrity price."

omo_labby:

"I believe him, I was at a client’s office on Tuesday and he was saying that he went to the embassy and he had to pay 65k for 40k cos he had to pay in cash. This country na wa oooo."

kilikinas_accessories:

"Y'all are debating whether it's a lie or it's true, nobody is questioning the embassy for insisting on cash payment knowing the current situation.. SMH!"

stephii_en:

"In my area you pay 6500 to collect 5k…why do people think he’s lying? Nigeria is brutal mehn"

