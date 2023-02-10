Talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently the subject of a prank making the rounds on social media

A video trended of a young girl who pranked her mother that Burna Boy had died of a heart attack at age 31

Her mother screamed in fear and shock as her daughter captured her reaction on video and it got many netizens talking

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently the subject of a social media prank that stirred mixed reactions online.

A video made the rounds on the internet of a young girl who had pranked her mother by lying that Burna Boy had died of a heart attack at age 31.

In the video, the girl had gone to meet her mum who was busy in the kitchen to tell her the news of the singer’s unfortunate demise as a prank.

Video of woman's reaction to Burna Boy death prank trends.

Source: Instagram

The mother’s reaction however showed that it was a serious subject and she did not take it as a joke. She immediately screamed upon hearing the news and had a shocked look on her face.

The African mum then proceeded to tell her daughter to keep quiet and not utter such words as she tried to leave the kitchen and investigate whether the news of Burna’s death was true or not.

Burna Boy reacts

The viral prank video was posted on Burna Boy’s official TikTok account and he also shared his reaction to the clip in the caption of the post.

The caption under the post read:

“Mum I’m fine ”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of girl pranking her mum that Burna Boy is dead

Many Nigerians did not find the prank amusing. They cautioned the girl not to joke with death because it is a serious thing. Read some of their comments below:

tmyoungboss:

"Werey de joke with person life??? "

ojesisrael:

"How sad, not funny "

prettygifttyy:

"The love is real n genuine"

lavishgram__7:

"Rough play God forbid"

clare_enya:

"Omo Stop this silly prank Abeg"

MuzikLove:

"I really don’t understand why people think joking about death is funny, death is a real and serious thing"

user5874122946828:

"You was about to give mama a heart attack! "

Lala Michelle:

" my reaction would’ve been the same I love Burnaaaa "

Oluwasemiloore Alao:

"Why would u even wanna play a prank this heavy "

Fans react as Burnaboy dresses like a Gorilla to attack MC Mbakara in his home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has gone viral online after a clip of him dressed as a gorilla trends.

In the viral video, Burna was seen chasing after popular skit maker MC Mbakara who had called him out a number of times in the past.

The singer seems to be trying to prove a point, In the video Burna Boy didn't physically assault anybody, but he made sure scare the hell out of everybody in MC Mbakara's house as they were seen all running helter-skelter.

Source: Legit.ng