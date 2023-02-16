Popular Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, clocked a new age on February 15, 2023,and she shared birthday photos online

The movie star looked sultry in her black lingerie with fishnets in her steamy birthday photos and they got a lot of people talking

While some netizens celebrated Rosy’s birthday, others bashed her over her sizzling outfit and reminded her she was a mother and a wife

Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, has got many netizens talking over her birthday on February 15, 2023.

Taking to her official Instagram pages, Rosy shared the good news of her birthday with steamy photos.

The movie star rocked a black net lingerie and put all her thighs on display with her equally black fishnets. She paired the outfit with a stoned black fascinator that had a small black net over her eyes.

Fans react to Rosy Meurer's sizzling birthday photos. Photos: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In her captions she wrote:

“Thank you lord for life. I don’t take you for granted ❤️ +1 ”

See her birthday posts below:

Rosy Meurer’s birthday photos stir mixed reactions on social media

Shortly after the actress posted her birthday snaps, they went viral online and raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. While some people praised her, others bashed her choice of clothing and even said she was trying to be like her husband’s ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Read some of their comments below:

loveegbule:

“Why are they making constant effort for her to look like tonto don't she have her own identity?”

juliet.david.9440:

“If na another person wear this now una go say she nor be wife material or she nor fit stay husband house see Waten married woman wear now oooo hmmm.”

deborah.hounton:

“I don't think a married woman should ever do this, common now, it's doesn't even show class, not to talk of respect for herself and husband.”

lulu_amos:

“This attention everybody Dey find so, no worry e go reach ur hand soon… I just hope our children don’t grow up and regret having us as mother no man likes to share he’s woman let alone show everyone his pride ummmm.”

blessingtakim2022:

“God dey create. Mr.Churchil is dam*n lucky to have Rossy.Happy birthday nwanyioma.”

evely_nxx:

“This is too low for you dear wife and mother.”

godfrey_vic:

“See ones mother.”

chinonyelumokafor:

“See what married woman wearing iin the name of celebration of birthday nonsense.”

lauretta_egboh:

“Nigerians and hypocrisy are like 5 & 6. But if Beyonce wears something like this irrespective of her marital status, you will applaud it. Nonsense!”

officialmario360_:

“See married woman.”

