BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen, got fans talking after she showed off her Valentine on February 14

Taking to her Instagram page, Queen posted photos of herself with BBNaija Level Up rider, Chizzy

They both rocked matching blue outfits in the love-themed photos and fans could not help but ask the new mum questions

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen Mercy Atang, caused a social media buzz after she shared a post on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, Queen took to her page to post photos of herself with BBTitans rider, Chizzy.

In the photos, Queen and Chizzy rocked coordinated blue outfits and in one if the snaps, the new mum sat on her fellow BBN star’s lap as they both smiled for the camera.

Fans react as new mum BBNaija's Queen shares photos of her Val. Photos: @queenmercyatang

In another photo, Chizzy appeared to be proposing to Queen as he knelt down before her while she looked excited.

In the caption of the post, Queen introduced her fans to her Valentine. She wrote:

“Meet my Valentine Oh well I said yes to my Val @chizzyofficial__1.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Queen claims Chizzy is her Valentine

A number of netizens reacted to Queen’s Valentine’s day photos by asking questions. Recall that she recently welcomed a child and rumours had made the rounds that popular skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the father.

Read some of their comments below:

tula_d_red:

“No be lamba again? Stop confusing us”

skillful__101:

“Where lamba, abi he don give you another lamba ”

dukiyamini_:

“Matter wey them say make papa no hear na papa go still settle am we go soon know the pikin papa , we no rush ”

just_xquisyte:

“It's work he is not your Val my love”

lamzylee__:

“What of Lamba ”

oluwachristy04:

“And they will make a lovely couple o. They both have good hearts. I just hope Queen will be a faithful wife. I know she believes in love tho”

damilola8672:

“Are they dating y’all confusing people here”

