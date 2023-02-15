Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammy Okposo’s wife, Ozioma, also joined many others to celebrate Valentine’s Day despite her husband’s death

Taking to social media, Ozioma posted a series of photos of herself with her late husband and noted that she missed him terribly

The gospel singer’s widow’s Valentine’s Day post stirred a series of reactions as some fans sympathised with her

Late Nigerian gospel singer, Sammy Okposo’s wife, Ozioma, got emotional on Valentine’s Day as she remembered her late husband.

Her gospel singer husband died on November 25, 2022, at the age of 51 and his widow is no doubt still in pain over his death.

On February 14, while many lovebirds celebrated their relationship, she took to her Instagram page to remember her late husband.

Fans sympathise with late Sammy Okposo's wife as she gets emotional on Valentine's Day. Photos: @ozyokposo

Source: Instagram

Ozioma posted a series of old photos of herself with the late Sammy Okposo and accompanied it with an emotional caption that had fans sympathising with her.

The singer’s widow made it clear that she missed her husband terribly as she reiterated her love for him even in death.

She also prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Ozioma wrote:

“Dim oma..My King.. I loved you in life, love you still..I know Christ has you in His arms, I have you in my heart . I miss you terribly. Keep resting, my love until forever.”

See her post below:

Sammy Okposo’s widow’s emotional Valentine’s Day post gets fans talking

Several social media users were moved by Ozioma’s touching post on Valentine’s Day, and many comforted her with their words. A few others however had different opinions. Read some comments below:

Deborahdworshipper:

“We love you @ozyokposo and we are praying for you. We miss him too but he is resting now...it is well ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

itskevinbond:

“We celebrate His life & legacy with you today & always. #Blessings!”

bunmisunkanmi:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Your strength is renewed in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Sis!”

femioluwatola:

“Hang in there mama. God is with you, He will always be for you ❤️”

ntaviva:

“It is well with you ma God comfort you❤️❤️”

prettyogedee:

“How do people deal with the loss of a husband,wife,child,parents,dear friend….y’all so strong take ur flowers please ”

onyinyechi_nf:

“Men cherish your wives, even in death they still celebrate you unlike side chicks that will disappear even in sickness.”

melvofficial9030:

“Make we remember de celebrate the living also not until them die …”

bigbronaijanewsblog:

"So sad, take heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

girlie__vi:

"Made me cry."

