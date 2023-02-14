Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's last child Divine Mercy is a handful despite being a tiny toddler

The actress recently took to social media to lament about how Divine manages to find her body lotion and waste it

In the video shared, the unrepentant culprit was seen in action as she even did a little dance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mercy Johnson Okojie's last child Divine Mercy is full of surprises and naughtiness, and the actress didn't have a choice but to report her to the internet aunties and uncles.

In the video shared on the actress' page, Divine was seen in different moments, gleefully wasting away Mercy's expensive body lotion.

Mercy Johnson's last kid wastes her body lotion Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Even in the face of confrontation, the toddler looked unremorseful as she did a little dance.

The actress also added that the last time her daughter got hold of her lotion, she had hidden it under her pillow.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mercy captioned the video:

"It's the innocent waka at the end for me.....@theokojiekids. Divine-Mercy makes me laugh 24/7...@omawildflower, you God daughter don finish all the cream wey dey house."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mercy's video

ucheelendu:

"My baby don't worry I'm coming to help you rub the cream very well ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

christyezissi:

"If your toddlers goes quiet for 30 secs, Look for them, I repeat look for them."

ivyssignature:

"Lol…after all the mess, she’s still dancing ballet."

bosslady_ekis:

"This is my daughter every two market days."

sweetsmiles_gallery:

"She looks so busy oh God."

feyisayorichards:

"These children ehn but you cannot but just love them more."

1safiyanu:

"Mi Ma'ami forget say na last born, flog nonsense comot for her bodythe knock wey my papa give me for head for spoiling his clipper that yr how can I ever forgetsince then to touch or play with people property dey tire me."

victoria_ugoch:

".... children can be very annoying eeeeh!"

gwenny_entertain:

"Kids are so innocent. She doesn’t even feel like she has done anything wrong."

Mercy Johnson's kids gush over her hair

Actress Mercy Johnson and her kids are a delight to watch in videos, even if they are not displaying on TikTok.

In a video on her page, the mum of four struggled to get three of her kids, including her toddler away from the hair she was trying on for an advert.

The kids were fascinated with the pretty hair and stroked and gushed over it to express how much they loved it.

Source: Legit.ng