A keyboardist, a saxophonist and a guitarist who is also a multi-instrumentalist are the core members of a quartet group in Dubai, V4tex

The trio Nigerians were hand picked by Dante Kennedy who is the CEO of V4texx Music Group and entertainment & music director for the Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai

Kennedy who is the only non-Nigerian member of the band said the band is so versatile in its delivery

Nigerians are known to make impacts wherever they find themselves in the world.

A group of instrumentalists called V4tex have been noted to have raised the bar in entertainment, and nightlife in Dubai.

V4tex comprises four artists three of who are Nigerians: the keyboardist, Emmanuel; Mr Segs the saxophonist; Ajayi The guitarist, who can also play a couple of other instruments. The fourth in the group and the only person not from Nigeria, Dante, plays the drums and other percussion instruments, he completes the dynamic quartet that is changing the nightlife in Dubai. He noted that working with the Nigerians was not premeditated, it was not planned.

"We celebrate the evening based on the kind of people sitting in the crowd" - Dante Kennedy

The quartet band was started to build a themed performance around a famous global icon in music by the management of the Palazzo Versace Hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

Quincy Jones, assigned to start a self-styled bar and lounge within the hotel, identified a talent who understood the job, Dante Kennedy, who is well-versed in music, marketing and sales. He is also V4texx Music Group LLC's CEO and entertainment & music director for the Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai.

Speaking on the group's assignment, Dante said:

"What we do every night is determined by our perception of the kind of people sitting around the table in the room. We celebrate the evening based on the kind of people sitting in the crowd. If they want to dance, we have to play something danceable or if they want to sit down and listen with their glasses of wine, we can do that as well. The band is so versatile in its delivery ."

