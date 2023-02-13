•Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee's dad is a year older today, February 13, and she took to social media to celebrate him

•The singer shared a photo of her fresh and handsome dad, whom she called her twin

•Beyond wishing Vee's dad a happy birthday, women on her gushed over how good he looks, shooting their shots

Big Brother Naija star Vee set her Instagram page on fire with a photo of her father on his birthday.

The singer shared a photo of her lookalike dad and promised to make him prouder of her than he already is.

“He Dey Enter My Eyes O”: Ladies Fall in Love With Vee’s Dad As BBN Star Celebrates Him on Birthday

The reality star also reiterated her love for her handsome dad. In the photo, Vee rocked a white dress and held her dad, who looked like her brother, with smiles on their faces.

"happy birthday to my dad, the freshest man I know! my twin! I know you’re proud of me, but I can’t wait to make you even prouder. I love you always.‍"

See the post below:

Reactions to Vee's birthday post

The ladies in Vee's comment section killed two birds with one stone as most of them gushed over her handsome father while celebrating him.

rebeccawinterr:

"He’s a fine man o. Happy birthday daddy ❤️"

sbuyourgirl:

"Happy birthday to your dad❤️ but why u no tag am ?"

phumzeeleo:

"Tag him now, we just want to directly wish him happy birthday don’t worry I’ll be a good step mom."

marycolette_:

"Daddy is fineeeee! I see where you get it from Happy birthday to him! "

iam_theclar:

"Be like your papa Dey enter my eyes."

anniesenhancebeauty:

"Please is your dad single? Happy birthday to your dad vee"

fisayomhee_:

"Omo this your dad dey enter my eyes o ahah"

macapela_011:

"Hope you know some of ur friends are crushing on him…make I no talk pass here "

itz_drekah:

"Your dad is so clean and youngish looking "

