Controversial street-hop artiste Portable has worked on yet another song collaboration with a top player in the industry

The Zazu Zeh hitmaker finally met with Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez, over the weekend and they had a quick recording session

One video shared online captured the moment DJ Tunez appreciated Portable with several $100 bills and netizens had sweet reactions

As suggested by some of his recent linkups, singer Portable is gradually building his way into the mainstream music industry.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez, sparked mixed reactions on social media after declaring his intention to work with Portable.

Well, it appears the singer didn’t hesitate to jump on the offer as he eventually met Tunez over the weekend and recorded a fresh jam.

An excited Portable flooded his Instagram page with photos taken during his meeting with the celebrated DJ.

Some pictures were captured when Portable got busy inside the recording studio as DJ Tunez supervised the process.

“Street Ti Take Over Alhamdulilahi ORI DI OWO Bizza Bizza. Wahala Musician Set Awon OGBAFIA Wahala @dj_tunez Set Awon Ogba Producer @smeez408 Akoi Grace. IKA OF AFRICA KINIMAH Fajah Dr ZEH Nation Many Many Inspiration,” Portable captioned his post.

A different video post shared by DJ Tunez captured the moment he spoilt Portable with several $100 bills.

Social media users react

__108wiz said:

"Werey. You sabi dress go appointment . If na inside hood you go dress like werey."

richmonk07 said:

"Later now you go say how much Tunez give you."

arole_098 said:

"The best picture potable ever snap."

the_real_stonck said:

"Out of all this portable pictures this one of the best."

tolani_vibez said:

"Hope Dj tunez no go rippppppp zaazu akoi 60/40 oh."

gen2g said:

"God save you say pocolee no Dey there when dem dey spray u money ."

sweedpapi said:

"Change your camera man, Shey you dey see pictures nor be those pictures make dem dey use itel phone snap you before wahala wahala ."

Portable jumps on live video call with TG Omori

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable and top video director, TG Omori eventually settled their differences.

Portable during a video chat with TG Omori queried the director on why he didn’t love him again as he cried out to him for help.

The Zazu crooner went on to joke about fighting with the director whenever they meet for refusing to shoot a video for him.

