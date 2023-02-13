Former BBNaija housemate, Phyna, couldn’t contain her excitement as she got to meet controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky

A video captured the moment Phyna joined the effeminate celebrity in his hotel residence and filmed a video with him

As expected, the video stirred different reactions from netizens with many pointing out that things might eventually go sour between the two

Effeminate celebrity, Bobrisky, is known for constantly changing friends and it appears he just bagged a new buddy once again.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Phyna, couldn’t help but scream in excitement as she met the crossdresser.

BBNaija's Phyna meets Bobrisky. Photo: @codedblog/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

An overjoyed Phyna appeared to have visited Bobrisky in his hotel residence and they both filmed a fun video for the camera.

From indications, both Bobrisky and Phyna were in the middle of a glam session as they were not adequately dressed.

Bobrisky was sighted in a robe while Phyna rocked an undergarment.

Check out a video of the two below:

Social media users react to video of Phyna with Bobrisky

The video got social media users talking and some people hilariously pointed out that the friendship between the two would be short-lived.

Read the comments spotted below:

adesewa00 said:

"I no wan hear say one thing one later ooo ."

0fficialkenalone said:

"Una too go still fight."

sexygrape_10 said:

"I’ve seen who bob is finer than."

creativehandscakes said:

"Tomorrow now quarel start."

zaynaarbb said:

"Dem go soon fight."

daniel_phaeth said:

"Una go soon fight oh."

joy__omotayo said:

"Bobrisky is always looking swollen ."

