Nkechi Blessing and her lover Xxssive have taken their social media 'tensioning' to another level with their baecation

The actress took to her Instagram page with a photo and videos as she and her lover landed in Zanzibar just a few days before Valentine's day

Fans and colleagues of the controversial actress could not help but gush over the flagrant display of love

Popular Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing is one of the few people who will have an amazing Valentine's day outside the country.

The actress threw her fans and colleagues into a well of longing after she shared receipts of her trip to Zanzibar with her lover, XXssive.

Nkechi Blessing and lover travel to Zanzibar Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Nkechi and Xxssive are on baecation and according to the actress, it is going to be a special Valentine for her as well as a birthday getaway.

"Good afternoon from ZANZIBAR Abaya @leemah_collections_ Let the birthday countdown begin officially cc @clearviewtravels #baecation #birthdaygetaway"

"Love is in the air,wear face mask A special kind of Valentine Outfits @teesand_more_ @usafnigeria got me always Hello Zanzibar "

Video of Nkechi and her man making their way to the airport for their flight to Zanzibar.

Netizens react to Nkechi's posts

mandybulbul6:

"So beautiful in advance queen ❤️"

mz_rukynt:

"Woo me I am happy and my fellow shippers this shall be forever.nbs I am happy you are happy and your happiness shall be permanent insha Allah ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lavivi.01:

"God oooooooh even if am a pencil please sharpen me "

splashyposhberry:

"Awwwwwww... I love the way you love yourselves❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

angela.klein.5872682:

"Love is certainly a beautiful thing ❤️❤️"

crystalsparkle0:

"Such a lovely place. You picked the best spot. Was there last December. We are waiting for photos oo."

olaide_adeola_:

"There is nothing like finding your own person…love you ma’am. I’m rooting for you big time❤️"

