Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr and her three siblings have got fans talking online after their video went viral

The music star’s sister, Saltoflife, shared a video online showing off herself and the rest of her siblings

A number of netizens asked questions by wondering who was the eldest seeing as they all looked so young

Much loved Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is in the news after a video of her with her siblings went viral on social media.

A number of netizens regard Ayra Starr as their resident Gen Z music star and not many were aware that she also has siblings.

Ayra’s younger sister, Saltoflife, took to her TikTok page to introduce her siblings with a fun video posted online.

Video of Ayra Starr and her siblings gets people talking. Photos: @notjustok @saltoflife / TikTok

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Saltoflife introduced her superstar sister, Ayra Starr and their two brothers, Bushboy Mac and Milar.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the fun video below:

Nigerians react to video of Ayra Starr and her 3 siblings

Shortly after the video was posted online, it made the rounds on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

ope.yemi350:

"Who con be senior like this?"

bteezle:

"Milar na street "

ugo_moni:

"All the girls look alike"

iam_ttroy:

"You con give Una self nickname "

alex_chidube:

" so pretty "

your_kind_of_tynie:

"Una ugly oh …….So na money help Ayra Star. Indeed money is GOOD ❤️"

Rea ✨:

"y'all are so beautiful,n u have a beautiful n unique name "

Nancy Antwi:

"I was about to say u look like Ayra Starr … then u introduce her as ur sibling and I was like “ that’s why""

itsallaboutdiamond:

"its the fact that you all are fine."

Fans react as Ayra Starr whines waist on the beach

Mavin star and Rush crooner Ayra Starr was out of Nigeria as she had the time of her life in the US.

Ayra Starr, who arrived in New York started sharing some lovely moments in the country with her fans.

The talented singer took to her Instastory to share a clip of her showing off moves as she whined her waist on a beach.

Source: Legit.ng