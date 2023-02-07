A grateful man has raised the bar on how to show gratitude to people by buying his wife a new car

The loving husband, who described his wife as his biggest asset, said the car gift was to thank her for standing by him even at his weakest

Heartwarming pictures showing the moment he presented the car with a customised plate number to his wife have gone viral

A man has gifted his wife identified as Esther Musukwa a new car as his way of saying thank you to her.

Taking to Facebook, the grateful husband, Leo Madalitso Musukwa, shared pictures showing when he presented the white car with a customised plate number to his wife.

Leo Madalitso Musukwa gifted his wife a new car.

Source: Facebook

The plate number had her name and the first letter of their surname. Showering encomiums on his wife, Leo hailed her as his biggest asset and expressed gratitude to her for standing by him in his weakest moment.

He went on to declare his love for her. His post reads:

"My biggest Asset is my wife Esther Musukwa . Thank you for standing by me even at my weakest. I love you my baby.

''Baby tenga iyi jila nakupasa niyako '.."

Social media reactions

Emmanuel Michael Banda said:

"Wow boi this is so inspiring, congratulations to ba mulamu."

Man'o Malik Chilanga said:

"'Badman'.... .

"Boi Leo stop raising the bar this high naiwe. We still on catchup."

Steward Chikonde said:

"Leo Madalitso Musukwa demonstrating love thanks for leading us we shall follow your steps soon."

Clarah B Kabwe said:

"Love is such a beautiful fingiiiiiiiiiii."

Chico Chisanga said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Shekinah Chichi Warrior said:

"Awwwww.. This is beautiful!! Congratulations to our sister.. Twatasha on her behalf mwe mfumu. Epashili pakuleka kanabesa!!"

